One thing I’ve enjoyed most when traveling over the years has been touring historic buildings. It’s wonderful when you can get a guided tour and learn a lot of the behind-the-scenes stories, hear the history firsthand and get to see all the nooks of a place. When such a tour isn’t available, I love being able to do a self-guided tour, especially when there’s a pamphlet or audio tour to guide you along.

Last September when visiting my aunt in Minneapolis, Minnesota, we spent a couple hours one afternoon exploring the Minnesota state capitol in St. Paul. The place was pretty empty and very quiet the day we were there. We stopped in an open office to ask a few questions and got a couple brochures - one that shared highlights of the structure and another that was a folded pamphlet to assist visitors in a self-guided tour. It was very detailed, including maps of each of the five levels and explaining what many of the rooms are used for. We took a little walk, snapping lots of photos of the gorgeous interior as we made our way through.

I am always drawn to such places and have loved visiting government buildings - whether a county courthouse in a small town or a state capitol in a big city. It’s amazing to see the detail in architecture from the late 1800s/early 1900s and compare it to construction now. The Minnesota State Capitol is a stunning building and it's absolutely breathtaking when you get that first glimpse of the exterior.

The architectural masterpiece was designed by Cass Gilbert and completed in 1905. It is the state’s third capital building. Before the first capitol building was constructed, a log hotel in St. Paul served as the site of the Minnesota Territory legislature’s first meetings in 1849. Five years later, the first capitol building was completed, but it was destroyed by fire in 1881. In 1883, the second capitol was built, but there was soon a need for a larger building as the state was growing rapidly. In 1898, ground was broken on the $4.5 million project and it opened its doors on Jan. 2, 1905.

Some remodeling was first done in the 1930s and efforts to recapture the original appearance of the capitol began in the 1980s. Later, a comprehensive restoration took place between 2013 and 2017 costing $310 million, which included replacing the roof, restoring exterior marble, re-doing some exterior areas to their original appearance and bringing historic furniture out of storage. The structure now appears largely as it looked when it opened over 118 years ago.

As you approach from the exterior, you get a sight of the imposing golden sculpture titled “Progress of the State” that sits at the base of the dome. The copper piece is referred to as the Quadriga and is a sculpture of a chariot pulled by four horses in 23.5-karat golf leaf. It is surrounded by a dome made of white Georgia marble and a foundation, terraces and steps of St. Cloud granite. Outside the main entrances are six marble statues representing Wisdom, Courage, Bounty, Truth, Integrity and Prudence.

The first floor rotunda features a large marble star on the floor in honor of the “North Star State” and my favorite part of visiting any building with a dome is going right in the center and looking up. When doing so at the Minnesota state capitol you’re treated to an overhead chandelier that is six feet in diameter and hanging from the second-largest self-supported marble dome in the world. It is lit with 92 light bulbs. Surrounding the rotunda are glass cases displaying battle flags of the Civil War and Spanish-American Wars.

Be sure to also go up to the third floor where you can see a number of large murals and look down to see the rotunda from above. You’ll also find some newly created rotating exhibits on this floor.

The second floor or the “Grand Floor” of the capitol features the senate and house chambers. Each space, when not in session, can be viewed at the chamber entrance and you can see the layout of each room, which is full of restored decorative and fine art.

At first, I was inclined to skip the basement level, but I’m so glad I didn’t. It really turned out to be one of the parts of the building that was most interesting to me. The Rathskeller features vaulted ceilings decorated with grape vines, flowers, mythical birds and German mottos. It now serves as a cafeteria area. The decorative features that were painted over during World War I due to anti-German and alcohol prohibition sentiment have been restored to their original glory.

Time didn’t allow for us to explore the grounds (plus it was an unusually steamy day with the temperature in the mid-90s), but I’d also recommend exploring the 18-acre Capitol Mall with statues, gardens and memorial features.

If you’re a fan of history and architecture, this capitol will definitely wow you. If you choose to do a guided tour, they are available Feb. 1 - Dec. 31 every day on the hour, except Sunday when the building is closed. The first tour begins at 9 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays and they finish with a final tour at 4 p.m. weekdays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the building is free. There is a suggested $5 fee for guided tours. For more information, visit mnhs.org.