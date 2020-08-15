Escape to Michigan's Little Bavaria for a getaway

On that first night my husband and I decided to take a walk to explore the grounds. Following the sounds of lively accordion-heavy beer drinking tunes, we made our way across the one-lane wooden bridge over the Cass River to downtown Frankenmuth, where a live band played on the patio of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant.

Not only did we get to catch a few songs by the band, but it happened to be nearly 9 p.m. (with a still bright sky as we were in the Eastern time zone), when one of the daily Glockenspeil Tower Pied Piper of Hameln figurine shows take place. This 50-foot tower houses a 35-bell carillon and illuminated clock imported from Germany.

The next morning we made our way over to the River Place Shops, adjacent to the lodge, which is a little outdoor mall of specialty shops that resembles a little Bavarian village.

We went into total relaxation mode with massages at the Serendipity Wellness Spa and then did some shopping. We got savory crepes for lunch and then sweet ones for dessert.

Later that afternoon we boarded the Bavarian Belle Riverboat for an hour-long excursion on the river with an interesting narration. It was a nice way to learn a little more about the city as we sat in the shade and glided along the water.