Escape to Michigan's Little Bavaria for a getaway

Although I married the son of a German immigrant who was born and raised in Berlin and has many family members that remain in Germany, my husband and I have not yet visited his father’s homeland.
However, I love an opportunity to celebrate the family’s German heritage at any opportunity, and I’m always drawn to German-inspired restaurants, festivals or attractions.
As our first road trip since the pandemic began, we made our way to several spots in Michigan, spending two nights in Frankenmuth. It is a place I had never been and although it has an obviously German-sounding name, I didn’t realize how prominent the German theme was. Most of what I heard about it centered on Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, a massive year-round Christmas store.
We arrived in early evening on a weeknight to the Bavarian Inn Lodge, a sprawling campus beside the Cass River with 360 European-themed guest rooms. The grounds of the lodge, and the whole community in general, were bursting with colorful summer blooms during our late-July stay.
The design is in the Bavarian style and the lodge includes an indoor water park with body and tube slides, four pools and three whirlpools (including an adult only pool and whirlpool), two gift shops, two lounges and two restaurants all under one roof.
A state mandate restricted use of indoor recreation areas, causing closure of the water park and pools during our visit as well as the indoor fun center. However, a tented outdoor fun center was added that was full of arcade games, pinball machines and oversized outdoor lawn games like chess.
On that first night my husband and I decided to take a walk to explore the grounds. Following the sounds of lively accordion-heavy beer drinking tunes, we made our way across the one-lane wooden bridge over the Cass River to downtown Frankenmuth, where a live band played on the patio of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant.
Not only did we get to catch a few songs by the band, but it happened to be nearly 9 p.m. (with a still bright sky as we were in the Eastern time zone), when one of the daily Glockenspeil Tower Pied Piper of Hameln figurine shows take place. This 50-foot tower houses a 35-bell carillon and illuminated clock imported from Germany.
The next morning we made our way over to the River Place Shops, adjacent to the lodge, which is a little outdoor mall of specialty shops that resembles a little Bavarian village.
We went into total relaxation mode with massages at the Serendipity Wellness Spa and then did some shopping. We got savory crepes for lunch and then sweet ones for dessert.
Later that afternoon we boarded the Bavarian Belle Riverboat for an hour-long excursion on the river with an interesting narration. It was a nice way to learn a little more about the city as we sat in the shade and glided along the water.
We followed up the boat ride with a little more shopping on the main street before a hearty German dinner at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. I tried their homemade root beer while I perused the menu. While the place is well-known for family-style chicken dinners, I had to also get a taste of some German specialties and settled on a combination dinner with fried chicken, schnitzel and sauerbraten served with their many sides that were all included with dinner — stolen bread with fresh strawberry jam, noodle soup, coleslaw, pasta salad, cranberry relish, cucumber salad, potato cheese puffs, mixed fresh vegetables, sauerkraut and buttered noodles along with ice cream for dessert.
After we filled up on the delicious feast, we went down to the lower level to browse around in the shops.
We didn’t have much time the following morning to explore before heading out of town to our next stop, but we squeezed in a big breakfast at Oma’s Restaurant located at the lodge before check-out.
We stopped at Willi’s Sausage to stock up on bratwurst, knockwurst and other sausage varieties and then headed for the Michigan Heroes Museum. Our visit there was brief, but I was very impressed with this well organized museum that houses 140 chronological displays and 850 individual exhibits honoring Michigan’s military heroes from the Spanish American war through the present as well as highlighting several astronauts from the state.
Through uniforms, equipment and other memorabilia, visitors can learn the personal stories of many wartime experiences. The museum holds the nation’s largest Medal of Honor collection on display.
We ran out of time to even get to Bronner’s or visit the Silent Night Chapel, so those are things that will have to wait for the next visit. And by the time we visit again, we will hopefully be able to mingle without masks, attend festivals and make our way to a fully-opened Bavarian wonderland.
For more information on the area, visit frankenmuth.org.
