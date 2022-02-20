Exploring the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

Born in 1833, Benjamin Harrison graduated from Miami University at Oxford, Ohio in 1851 and was elected Indianapolis city attorney at just 24 years old. He was a breveted brigadier Civil War general who was later elected U.S. senator in 1881 and became the 23rd president in 1889.

Politics were not new to the Harrison family. Benjamin Harrison’s great-grandfather served five years as governor of Virginia and his grandfather, William Henry Harrison, was nominated as president by the Whig party in 1840, elected as the ninth president that year before serving just one month in office before his untimely death. Harrison's father also served in the United States Congress from 1853 to 1857.

During Harrison’s tenure, 13 million acres of public domain land were set aside for national forest preserves, the Pan American Conference was initiated, the Coast Guard Academy was established, the U.S Navy expanded from three modern war ships to 22, and six states were added to the union, which was the most of any president.

You can learn more about the early life and political career of Benjamin Harrison by visiting his former Indianapolis Home, a 16-room Italianate-style mansion that was constructed at a cost of $24,000 and built in the early 1870s. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, located in the Old Northside Neighborhood, was completed in 1875 and built of Indiana limestone with three-stories, 12-foot-tall ceilings and 23 working gaslight features. It featured running water, a rare luxury of homes at the time.

Tours of the home can be taken that allow visitors to see it as it appeared at the time the Harrison family occupied it. Much of the collection is made up of pieces originally used in the home or owned by the family, and you’ll find furniture, statues, letters, artwork, portraits, clothing and even dishes that were hand-printed by Caroline Scott Harrison.

Visitors can see all three levels, including a third-floor ballroom that houses rotating exhibits related to presidential history or the history of the era.

The site is undergoing a huge construction project to be completed this spring that will make it more accessible and inviting, allowing it to be better utilized for public events and recreation. Improvements will include the Johnson-Floyd Family Presidential Commons, with a wood and glass portico to greet visitors; the Citizenship Plaza, with limestone viewing cases featuring historic artifacts; the Presidential Commons; new signage; the Stan & Sandy Hurt Presidential Promenade, which allows visitors to follow a footstep dedicated to each president; residence enhancements and a new neighborway that will connect Pennsylvania and Delaware Streets, enhancing walkability and bicycle accessibility with well-manicured gardens for viewing. Construction is scheduled to conclude in late March with a dedication ceremony this spring.

A number of events and special exhibitions take place at the site each year, including an annual naturalization ceremony in July.

A new exhibit, No Compact of Silence, opened on Jan. 27, focusing on Black civil rights advocates in the Harrison era. It explores the complex dynamics of race in late 19th century America, and includes the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893 in Chicago, anti-lynching laws and movements and black voting suppression. Prominent individuals featured include Frederick Douglass, Ida B. Wells and William D. McCoy.

The exhibit is made possible through the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site’s New Century Curator collaboration with the IUPUI Museum Studies program, which seeks to share the site's nationally significant collection while providing unique collaborative opportunities for emerging museum professionals.

A Presidential Egg Roll is scheduled for April 9 and Candlelight Theatre dates will take place in April and May. For more information, visit bhpsite.org.

