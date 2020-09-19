Fill a day with history and more in South Bend

Like many other Americans, I haven’t done a lot traveling since March when COVID-19 changed all our lives. I’m rediscovering the joy of day trips, though, and have been visiting some places that I can easily drive to and back home from in a day, but with enough time in between to explore and eat.
One destination that I’ve visited many times for day trips over the years is South Bend. For several of those trips I was at the University of Notre Dame, where a youth theater group my son was involved with performed at Washington Hall as part of the university’s annual summer Shakespeare Festival.
The campus is beautiful, and it’s a wonderful place to wander around for an afternoon. My sister was also married there, so it always brings back fond memories when I visit the campus.
My husband and my kids are big classic car fans, and we’ve made a few visits to the Studebaker Museum, which houses magnificent examples of vehicles that are part of the company’s history, dating back to wagons of the 1800s.
Our first visit to the museum was about two decades ago, and it has since moved to a larger building filled with three levels of automobiles, carriages, wagons and military vehicles. As part of its permanent exhibits, you can view several presidential carriages, including the one used by President Abraham Lincoln on the night of his assassination. A new exhibit focusing on cars of the 1970s is set to open in October.
The History Museum is another attraction we have visited a couple times, which offers an opportunity to learn about this history of South Bend and much of the industry that shaped the city.
There’s a fun children’s museum on the lower level with interactive exhibits, but it’s temporarily closed due to the pandemic. The Oliver Mansion is owned by The History Museum, and tours are still available, though the number of visitors is now further limited. It’s definitely worth taking time to visit with 38 rooms full of original furnishings in the 1896 Romanesque Queen Ann house. I was in awe of its size and craftsmanship.
The South Bend Chocolate Factory & Museum is another spot that we have to visit on each trip to the city, where you can take a brief tour to learn about chocolate making and take a look at the small chocolate museum before visiting the store to stock up on goodies.
There are a lot of delicious choices when you’re ready for a bite to eat, and one that I return to again and again is Chicory Cafe with a N’awlins-themed menu. Don’t leave without enjoying a po'boy and an order of beignets.
Our most recent visit also included a stop at Studebaker Brewing Co. The setting is stunning. It's located on the second floor of Tippecanoe Place, a mansion built in 1888 for Clement Studebaker. I loved sitting and sipping in this unique historical tasting room. We've also visited Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House for a flight and a fabulous brunch.
I also look forward to attending a South Bend Cubs game at Four Winds Field once the pandemic is behind us. Other attractions in the area include the South Bend Museum of Art and the Potawatomi Zoo and Conservatories. For more information on the area, go to visitsouthbend.com.
