Fill a day with history and more in South Bend

Like many other Americans, I haven’t done a lot traveling since March when COVID-19 changed all our lives. I’m rediscovering the joy of day trips, though, and have been visiting some places that I can easily drive to and back home from in a day, but with enough time in between to explore and eat.

One destination that I’ve visited many times for day trips over the years is South Bend. For several of those trips I was at the University of Notre Dame, where a youth theater group my son was involved with performed at Washington Hall as part of the university’s annual summer Shakespeare Festival.

The campus is beautiful, and it’s a wonderful place to wander around for an afternoon. My sister was also married there, so it always brings back fond memories when I visit the campus.

My husband and my kids are big classic car fans, and we’ve made a few visits to the Studebaker Museum, which houses magnificent examples of vehicles that are part of the company’s history, dating back to wagons of the 1800s.