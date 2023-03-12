I love finding really good food in unexpected places. When visiting a lot of larger cities you know you’ll have a wide variety of places to eat — ranging from upscale fine dining to dive bars, coffee shops to barbecue joints, lunchtime cafes to ice cream stands with a hearty smattering of ethnic eateries to fulfill just about any foodie craving you could have. I love visiting such places and eating my way around.

I also love when on our road trips we make our way through smaller towns to out-of-the-way restaurants or along rural corridors where we are very pleasantly surprised by some of the places to eat that we encounter. In visiting Central Indiana’s Madison County, there are definitely some places that will wow you and are worth driving off the beaten path for. Here are a few:

1925 Pubhouse at Grandview

1905 Northshore Extension

Anderson

Located on a public golf course, this place has a diverse menu of casual favorites, but they also serve up a mouthwatering steak. You’ll find the best kind of bar food you could ask for, but you can also get a nice piece of fish. It’s the best of both foodie worlds - with a menu that has something for everyone and some creative specials - and whether you’re looking for a plate of nachos (theirs come with a tasty chicken adobo and white queso) or a tender filet, they’ve got you covered. The from-scratch chicken tenders are some of the best I have had anywhere and the dipping sauces are delicious. There is a nice menu of specialty cocktails, as well, and if you’re there at the right time, you’ll catch a stunning sunset over the golf course. You can also visit their other location in Muncie. P.S. Don’t pass up dessert! It’s definitely worth the calories - especially the carrot cake.

Be sure to try: Blood Orange Margarita, Uptown Anderson, Breaded Chicken Tenders, Grilled Chicken Adobo Nachos, Mile High Carrot Cake

Sunshine and Cinnamon Cafe

120 W. Cleveland St.

Alexandria

This little cafe in an old drive-in restaurant is cute, cozy and tiny, so try to beat the peak times so you can snag a seat. They’re open for breakfast and lunch - and even dinner once a week. I was there for breakfast and was impressed at the variety, which included a keto option and some gluten free choices. But besides the traditional breakfast offerings of biscuits and gravy, oats, breakfast wrap, eggs and others, the baked goods are outstanding and should not be missed. I’d venture to say that the cinnamon roll I had here is the best one I have ever had. It was warm and soft with a beautiful layer of cream cheese frosting. You may even want to call ahead to reserve one if you plan a visit. Cookies, pies, muffins and other treats will also tempt your sweet tooth. Follow on Facebook for specials and updates.

Be sure to try: Biscuits and Gravy, Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Roll

Catello’s Italian Art Cuisine

103 E. State St.

Pendleton

The word “art” in the name is quite appropriate because there are many menu items that will arrive at your table almost too pretty to eat. Each plate is a culinary work of art. It’s a cozy spot where you immediately feel at home - or maybe feel like you’re at a home in Old World Italy. Owner Catello Avagnale is a native of Naples and the dishes are as authentic as you’ll get. It’s definitely one of the best spots in the state to sip on a glass of wine and enjoy a plate of fresh pasta. The ambiance and care put into their handcrafted pasta makes it an experience you won’t soon forget. I was in heaven with the mozzarella and burrata that is made fresh on-site. It’s quality that is so hard to find, especially when doing a small-town road trip. They knock it out of the park. Also, there’s another location in Indianapolis you can dine at.

Be sure to try: Ravioli al Funghi, Fettuccine Boscaiola, Freshly-made Burrata, Tiramisu

The Tin Plate Fine Food & Spirits

2233 S. J Street

Elwood

The name of this eatery and the building it is housed in are linked to an interesting history. The American Sheet and Tin Plate Company was built in the early 1890s in Elwood and was the first place in the U.S. to do tinning. Previously, many tin products were imported from Wales, but the McKinley Tariff Act of 1889 (introduced by then Senator William McKinley, who would later become president) added a larger tariff on European tinned steel making it more affordable to produce in the U.S. The restaurant and bar are in a building that sat across from the mill property, built in the 1920s. Following the Great Depression the mill closed in 1938 and Tin Plate Fine Food & Spirits is an homage to all those who worked at the mill.

The menu has a selection of appetizers, sandwiches, wraps, burgers and more. A signature item is the Ribbon Fries, a curly, connected string of thin sliced potatoes loaded with toppings, including the house-made pulled pork. Breaded tenderloin sandwiches are all over the menus as you venture further south in the state. This one moved up to my top favorite spot. The Roast Beef Manhattan is popular menu item made with a unique tomato gravy using Red Gold, another Elwood company.

Be sure to try: Ribbon Fries, Breaded Pork Tenderloin, Roast Beef Manhattan

Oakley Brothers Distillery

34 W. 8th St.

Anderson

Oakleybrothersdistillery.online

Located in downtown Anderson in an old Buick dealership and showroom, the whole place has a cool, vintage industrial vibe. Dark wood and dim lighting in the tasting room area set a chill mood. You can also sit back overlooking wooden barrels and distilling equipment in a quieter space. From classic whiskey, vodka and bourbon to specialty spirits, there’s something for every palate. They offer traditional and flavored moonshine, limoncello liqueur, chocolate rye, white rum, blackberry liqueur and others. A mix of popular longstanding cocktails (like a Long Island, Bloody Mary and Moscow Mule) and some creative signature drinks utilize their spirits (a Bourbon Cream Float, Marshmallow Coke, Apple Pie Mule, Blackberry Smash and Lemon Drop Martini are a few). There’s a nice food selection of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and flatbread pizzas.

Be sure to try: Duck Bacon Wontons, Pizza Margherita, Lux Old Fashioned

Other food and drink spots that should be on your radar:

Smokey’s Concession Stand in Lapel

Creatures of Habit Brewing Company in Anderson

Sophie’s Bagels in Pendleton

Pax Verum Brewing Co. In Lapel

T.M. Nortons Brewing Co. in Edgewood

Ohonalulu Donuts & Ice Cream in Pendleton

Gene’s Root Beer in Anderson

Uranus Fudge Factory in Anderson

The Bank Restaurant in Pendleton

The Lemon Drop in Anderson