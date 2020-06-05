Get on the road for an outdoor adventure

Ginger Murphy, deputy director, division of state parks for the the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, noted that it’s one of the most-family friendly of their parks within a short drive of the Region.

“Prophetstown State Park is just a short drive south on I-65 from Northwest Indiana. This park, located at the juncture of the Tippecanoe and Wabash Rivers, is steeped in history and is where the eastern forests meet the tallgrass prairie. The park tells the story of past uses of the land,” she said. “The Farm is a non-profit organization that operates inside the park to share life on an early 20th Century working farm. There are live animals, a replica of a Sears and Roebuck catalog farm house and an actual Sears and Roebuck catalog farmhouse along with a variety of programs. The park staff interpret the history of the landscape and the Native Americans who occupied this site for years before European settlers arrived.”

While in the Lafayette-West Lafayette area you can also explore 120 pieces of public art, play golf on one of eight courses or play on four different disc golf courses. Just north of the area you can also visit the battlefield grounds where Native Americans lost their hold on the fertile Midwestern lands they had roamed for thousands of years in the Battle of Tippecanoe, said Erickson.