Get on the road for an outdoor adventure

After weeks and weeks of being stuck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, many families are itching to hit the road. But, there’s an added concern this travel season of maintaining social distance. Perhaps the best way to social distance is by spending time outdoors rather than in crowded indoor tourist attractions.
The Hoosier State has much to do in the great outdoors — at three national parks, more than two dozen state parks, several state forests and numerous wildlife areas, nature preserves, county parks and paved trails.
Here are some potential road trip destinations that your family may enjoy this summer.
Prophetstown State Park
West Lafayette
Although the outdoor public pool is closed for the full 2020 season, you’ll find a number of other fun ways to spend time in nature at Indiana’s newest state park and then you can lay your head down there at night in their 110-site campground.
“Bike and hike off the beaten path as you meander through prairies, wetlands, fens and woodlands,” said Sara Erickson, director of communications with Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette. “Bring your binoculars and enjoy all the diverse birds and wildlife that inhabit the park. Walk around the Native American Village and learn the history of how the Native Americans lived and hunted in this area. Bring your kids and help feed the livestock with food provided by the farm, collect eggs and work in the garden at The Farm at Prophetstown. And lastly, camp under the stars in this natural, earthy environment.”
Ginger Murphy, deputy director, division of state parks for the the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, noted that it’s one of the most-family friendly of their parks within a short drive of the Region.
“Prophetstown State Park is just a short drive south on I-65 from Northwest Indiana. This park, located at the juncture of the Tippecanoe and Wabash Rivers, is steeped in history and is where the eastern forests meet the tallgrass prairie. The park tells the story of past uses of the land,” she said. “The Farm is a non-profit organization that operates inside the park to share life on an early 20th Century working farm. There are live animals, a replica of a Sears and Roebuck catalog farm house and an actual Sears and Roebuck catalog farmhouse along with a variety of programs. The park staff interpret the history of the landscape and the Native Americans who occupied this site for years before European settlers arrived.”
While in the Lafayette-West Lafayette area you can also explore 120 pieces of public art, play golf on one of eight courses or play on four different disc golf courses. Just north of the area you can also visit the battlefield grounds where Native Americans lost their hold on the fertile Midwestern lands they had roamed for thousands of years in the Battle of Tippecanoe, said Erickson.
“Explore the battlefield grounds on your own. Download the free app UniGuide Audio Tours and Maps and search for the Battle of Tippecanoe for a free audio tour experience of the battlefield,” she said. “This tour features Phase 1, a tour from the perspective of an Indiana Militiaman. Phase 2 will launch in 2020 and feature the perspective of a Native American Warrior. Look for special signs on the battlefield that will direct you to five locations on the audio tour.”
Tippecanoe State Park
Winamac
For families that are drawn to water, this is a great spot for canoeing and kayaking along with nine miles of hiking trails and another 14 miles of hiking/horse trails. It also has several historic structures built by the Works Project Administration in the 1930s.
“Tippecanoe River State Park provides a great outdoor option for camping or for a day trip for picnicking and hiking. The view from the river picnic area is beautiful and the Tippecanoe is a great river for canoeing and kayaking,” said Murphy. “For those who aren’t sure about camping, you can try a rent-a-camp cabin, which has four bunks and an indoor table along with a small porch, outdoor fire ring for cooking and access to restrooms.”
Strawtown Koteewi Park
Noblesville
Plan to spend a day checking out the three attractions of the 750-acre Strawtown Koteewi Park in Hamilton County, just outside Indianapolis.
It’s made of up of the Koteewi Aerial Adventure Park with ziplines and treetop trails; the K-Trails Equestrian Adventures with guided horseback trail rides; and Koteewi Range, an archery center for amateur- through advanced-level archers.
Each of the three attractions will re-open to the public June 14,” said Katie Utken, digital marketing manager with Hamilton County Tourism. “Even better, it’s right next to White River Campground, perfect for an RV or camping weekend adventure.”
The White River Canoe Company offers inner tube, kayak and canoe rental. Another nearby outdoor attraction is the Monon Trail, which is a paved rails-to-trails path for walking and cycling with dining and shopping along the way.
Potato Creek State Park
North Liberty
Situated about 12 miles southwest of South Bend, Potato Creek State Park is one of the most popular outdoor recreation spots in the area. “It has miles of trails and a 327-acre lake for kayaking, canoeing and fishing. It’s also on the Indiana Birding Trail,” said Nicole Lawler, director of tourism marketing and development at Visit South Bend Mishawaka. “You can spot bald eagles, osprey and several other species.”
Camping is available at Potato Creek State Park, with over 250 available sites as well as a few other campgrounds in the area, including Maple Ridge in Lakeville and Mini Mountain Campground one New Carlisle.
Additional outdoor fun can be found within the four parks systems in St. Joseph County, according to Lawler. “There are an abundance of activities to choose from for your next outdoor adventure,” she said. “From canoeing the St. Joe River, to ziplining in Rum Village and fighting whitewater rapids in downtown South Bend at the East Race Waterway, to bird watching across the county.”
