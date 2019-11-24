“Four Score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”
It’s the opening to one of the most recognizable and most influential speeches in American History, penned by President Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War. It was recited 156 years ago this month as Lincoln addressed a crowd at the dedication of the Soldier’s National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Five copies in Lincoln's handwriting of the 10-sentence, 271-word manuscript that became known as the Gettysburg Address still exist. One of them is on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield through Dec. 2. Its appearance coincides with the anniversary of Lincoln’s delivery of the speech at the height of the war on Nov. 19, 1863.
Written on two sheets of plain white paper, the document will be exhibited in the museum’s Treasures Gallery, which houses dozens of items used by the Lincolns. Prior to its arrival, it was housed in a climate-controlled vault to limit light and humidity, protecting it from deterioration.
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum was dedicated on April 19, 2005 with a crowd of about 25,000, with President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, as well as then-U.S. Senator Barack Obama, in attendance.
It quickly became the most-visited presidential library and museum in the United States. A separate building contains the library, housing nearly 12 million historical artifacts and documents and with staff able to assist in research.
Two state-of-the-art theaters in the museum offer short movies featuring holograms and special effects to tell Lincoln’s story. One is called “Lincoln’s Eyes” and runs approximately 17 minutes in the Union Theatre, painting a picture of Lincoln’s life as an artist creates a portrait of the 16th president.
“Ghosts of the Library” is approximately nine minutes and addresses the reasons that historic artifacts are preserved and why they are so important. Both shows run multiple times throughout the day at designated times.
The museum contains a number of permanent and changing displays that create a slightly different experience on each visit. The stunning plaza area is where the self-guided tour begins, with a White House facade and figures of the first family to take photographs with.
Little ones will enjoy the hands-on play area called “Mrs. Lincoln’s Attic,” where they can play with furniture in a Lincoln Home doll house and try on replicas of Lincoln’s suit or Mary Todd Lincoln’s dress.
For more info on the museum, visit alpl.org.
A trip to the museum can be combined with a number of additional area attractions, including Lincoln’s Tomb, the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, the Illinois State museum, the Illinois State Capitol and Old State Capitol, and the Frank Lloyd Wright designed Dana-Thomas House.