Earlier this year, my husband and I took a trip out to Galena, Illinois for an overnight at the Goldmoor Inn. If you’ve never traveled to Galena, it’s one of those places that everyone should experience once. But it’s very likely that once you’re there, you’ll absolutely want to revisit.
Downtown Galena feels like a step back in time. The charming main street is lined with specialty shops and cafes in century-plus old buildings. It’s a lovely destination for a couples trip or a girlfriend or sisters getaway.
On our latest trip, we stopped in town for lunch and then went on to check in at the Goldmoor Inn, which is a little drive out of town in a beautiful area that will make you question if you’re still in the Midwest. It’s beside the Chestnut Mountain Resort, where you’ll find the only mountains in the state of Illinois. Goldmoor Inn sits on a bluff that overlooks the Mississippi River Valley with breathtaking views. One thing I found I really enjoyed was watching the trains that ran through with water on both sides.
Goldmoor Inn was once a privately owned estate and is designed to resemble an Irish castle. The main inn has 13 suites. There are also two log cabins and three cottages that can be rented. The current owners, who have both worked in hospitality in luxury lodging around the world, did a total renovation of the property to elevate it to what it is now. When they decided they wanted to start their own place, they began investigating possible inns over a 2 1/2 year period and settled on this peaceful place on Illinois’ western edge.
Our stay was in the Mississippi Suite, which faces out to a lovely view of the river and a horse farm below with trees on the side where a variety of birds perched and posed for us. We had the largest balcony at the inn, which was screened in and had a cafe table. Inside, our room was spacious, with a sitting area with fireplace, jacuzzi tub and a dining table facing out to the river. There was also a roomy kitchenette with a long counter. A nice feature of the bathroom was the heated towel rack. As you can imagine, the property is a popular destination for weddings.
For a foodie like me, the dining options were as enjoyable as the accommodations, the grounds and the view. After our arrival, we had dinner in the main dining room at a window table where we took in the stunning sunset. We started out with a creamy tomato bisque and some magnificent seared diver scallops, and then enjoyed Beef Wellington and a pan-seared chicken with brie, mushroom duxelle and blueberry compote over roasted carrots, wild mushrooms and sweet potato gnocchi. The meal was completed with creme brûlée.
Some of the other available entrees were braised lamb shank osso buco, salmon en croute and white Peking duck breast roulade. Some of the best meals I have ever had have been in Galena and I’d include this dinner in that group. A lot of the ingredients are locally sourced and the menu changes with the season.
The next morning we opted to stay in for breakfast, which was delivered to our room and set up on our table — a nice plate of herbed eggs, potatoes, sausage, muffins and fruit. Breakfast is included with your stay and can be enjoyed in the dining room or in your suite.
Before we checked out, we took advantage of the on-site spa for a couple’s massage, which relaxed us before our drive back into town to spend a little time on the historic main street. To learn more about the inn, visit goldmoor.com.
Before departing for home, we did a little tour of Blaum Brothers Distilling Co. Started by a couple of self-described “whiskey nerds,” they’ve taken their time in producing quality whiskey rather than primarily vodka or gin, which can be turned out more quickly.
It’s been a popular product and last year they sold the maximum allowable under Illinois liquor laws before year’s end, which meant that at the end of the year you could tour and buy a cocktail in the tasting room, but there were no more bottles for sale. Tours are available daily Visit blaumbros.com for more information.