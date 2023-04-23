From Paoli, Indiana, past its historic courthouse heading west along a winding road, the final turn into West Baden looks, at first, like any small Southern Indiana town seen along the way.

But a glance to the right shows this is no ordinary sleepy little hamlet despite its small size (population 545). Instead, there’s an early 20th century magnificence starting with the grand entrance and formal gardens to the colonnaded porch surrounding West Baden Springs Hotel, the magnificently restored resort once called the eighth wonder of the world.

Indeed, this resort, so far from anywhere, was so glamorous that, according to the Indiana Historical Society, a stay at West Baden Springs Hotel in the 1920s cost twice as much as an overnight at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City.

Hard to imagine, but it’s true and for good reason. Its 200 feet of mosaic floor tiles and the largest—at 11 feet tall and 20 feet wide-- Rookwood fireplace ever crafted and said to be worth over a million dollars, are original to the hotel which was built in 1902. They are just part of what lies beneath the 100-foot-high dome with a pendant chandelier reflecting prisms of different colored lights across the vast floor where collections of expensive Victorian-era furniture create intimate spaces for conversation.

If all this seems too amazing, then consider this. West Baden is just one of the two AAA Four-Diamond nationally acclaimed historic hotels. The other is the beaux-arts-style French Lick Springs Hotel, less than a mile away and accessible by a car, a walking path, or a free trolley ride along a wooded pathway.

There’s no soaring atrium here but instead a lobby with hand-painted tapestry ceilings and 5,000 square feet of gold leaf trim that create the ambience and grandeur of an European spa hotel. Add to that wide porches with rocking chairs overlooking the wide expanse of lawn, award winning golf courses, gardens and a wonderful selection of restaurants. Oh and French Lick has the only completely smoke-free casino in Indiana over 700 slots, 25 plus live-dealer table games such as craps. 3-card poker, blackjack, mini-baccarat and roulette as well as sportsbook.

For outside activities, there are four award-winning golf courses and a riding stable for guided trail rides into the rolling hills of the 3,200-acres that comprise both hotels and their grounds.

So how did all this splendor come to be? After all, French Lick may be almost three times the size of West Baden but that only adds up to a population of 1739.

The beginnings of French Lick as a destination began as early as the mid-1800s when the many mineral springs producing the odiferous, yet restorative sulfur water known as Pluto Water attracted visitors in the way of the grand spas of Europe. They arrived to take the waters, hoping to cure ailments and enjoy the beauty of the area. Later, there was gambling, even when it was outlawed by the state (It took quite a while for authorities to notice what was going on). The resorts were so popular that at one time 14 trains pulled into the station here daily (now there’s one but more about that later), bringing an assortment of both famous and infamous passengers.

Al Capone and his henchmen as well as other gangsters like Indiana’s own John Dillinger arrived as did movie stars (think the Marx Brothers, Lana Turner, Gloria Swanson, Bing Crosby and Bob Hope) and politicians including Franklin Delano Roosevelt who is said to have won his party’s nomination in a room thick with cigar smoke at the resort. To get a feel of those days, take the 75-minute Twilight Tour (all tours and events are listed on the website, frenchlick.com) where costumed interpreters depict such well-known guests from those early days such as golfer Walter Hagen and the "unsinkable" Molly Brown. The Afternoon Tea and Tour takes visitors on a historical exploration of West Baden ending with a formal tea of finger sandwiches, petit fours and scones in the atrium. Or if you’d rather just enjoy an Afternoon Tea, there’s that too. Wine and Canvas is all about painting instructions while sipping wine (if only school had been this much fun). Other activities at the hotels include Murder Mystery Weekends, Historic Trolley Tours, and a Mother’s Day package with overnight accommodations at West Baden Springs Hotel and Mother's Day brunch for two in the Atrium on May 14.

Dining options include the upscale Sinclair and 1875: The Steakhouse, ice cream, snacks and specialty coffees at Xanadu, The Mansion at the Pete Dye Course located at The Pete Dye Course at French Lick. and Ballard’s in the Atrium, the perfect place for a glass of wine and a lighter meal. Table One lets diners sit in the kitchen and watch food being prepared. The Power Plant Bar & Grill, located along the Grand Colonnade at French Lick, is great for drinks and casual fare as is Pluto’s Pizzeria.

Beyond the hotels, there’s plenty to explore.

French Lick Winery is just across the street. Downtown French Lick has shops, galleries and restaurants including a personal favorite, the German Cafe for Bavarian food and ambience.

At Patoka Lake, south of town, a 60-foot excursion boat leaves the dock at the Patoka Lake Marina for an assortment of tours including wine cruises and sunset sails on the 8,800-acre expanse of water, the second-largest reservoir lake in Indiana. Wilstem Wildlife Park offers a variety of animal encounters—grizzly, elephant, otter, giraffe, kangaroos and lemurs as well as sloths and a drive-through safari featuring 50 species of animals.

Though there are no glamorous movie stars aboard nor mobsters (thank goodness) the French Lick Scenic Railroad provides a variety of excursions including their 18-mile round trip which is 1-hour and 45 minutes in length and passes an 1850’s log cabin and runs through the 2,200-foot long Burton Railroad Tunnel as it travels into the vast Hoosier National Forest.

More than a century after these resorts opened, they still know how to make a first impression.

For more information, visit frenchlick.com