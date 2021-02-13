Grouseland offers glimpse of William Henry Harrison's life in Indiana

Nearby is the George Rogers Clark Memorial, built in honor of General Clark and the 175 French and American troops who following him on an 18-day midwinter march from Kaskaskia, Illinois to Vincennes. The 120-mile journey often meant traveling in the ice cold waters of the Wabash River to hide any sound of their coming. Holding their rifles and powder high above their heads as the water lapped about their chins, they were able to stage a surprise attack on the British troops housed at Fort Sackville. Despite the rigors of their journey, they were victorious in what was one of the most decisive battles of the Revolutionary War and they did so without losing a man.

Clark went on to found Louisville and his younger brother, William Clark along with Lewis Meriwether was famed for their trip to the Pacific under orders of President Thomas Jefferson.