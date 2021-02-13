Grouseland offers glimpse of William Henry Harrison's life in Indiana

As the country's leaders are honored this President's Day weekend, consider a trip this year to the earliest days of our country by visiting Vincennes, the oldest city in our state, one of the oldest settlements west of the Appalachians and the former home of William Henry Harrison, our ninth president.
Harrison was only in his late 20s, but already the hero of several major victories, when in 1802 he was appointed governor of the newly created Indiana territory headquartered in Vincennes. The territory was a vast swath of land that included all of Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, Minnesota east of the Mississippi River, a slice of present day Ohio and large sections of both the Upper Peninsula and the western half of the Lower Peninsula in what would become the state of Michigan.
When he arrived to take up the governorship, Harrison built a Federal style mansion reminiscent of the Berkeley Plantation on the James River in Virginia, where he had grown up.
Named Grouseland because of the copious amounts of grouse roaming the property, the construction cost Harrison about $20,000 in 1802. It was a ton of money considering that even in the 1840s, new home prices ranged from $500 to $1,000. But then, most didn’t have 17 rooms, custom-made wallpaper showing bevies of grouse against a blue backdrop, a free standing curving staircase leading up to the second floor, window glass shipped from Boston, and fireplace mantels arriving from London. With its Doric columns and first and second floor balconies, it’s little wonder that the home was often called “The White House of the West.”
Harrison and his wife Anna had four kids when they first moved in, and on the average managed to turn out a baby every two years during their time there. That added five more before the Harrisons moved out in 1812, with one more child born after that. In an arrangement somewhat odd for today, as the boys grew older, they would sleep in the barn or in the discretionary room, a place where the servants stayed as well.
It seems 17 rooms wasn’t nearly enough.
Now a house museum, part of the 300 acres once comprising the Grouseland estate also is home to the Vincennes State Historic Sites, a collection of early 18th century buildings such as the Indiana Territory Capitol, Jefferson Academy, Elihu Stout Print Shop and the Maurice Thompson Birthplace.
Though close to the outer edges of what was then the United States, Vincennes itself was no backwater pioneer settlement when the Harrisons arrived. First a French fur trading post, the city was founded in 1732 and its French influence is part of its charm. The historic downtown has a plethora of restaurants and shops in 19th century buildings. The Old Cathedral, a stunning red brick building dating back to 1827 was the first Catholic Parish in Indiana and houses records going back to 1749.
A courtyard, laid out in the formal symmetrical style of French gardens, connects the cathedral to Old Cathedral Library and Museum. Here again is another first, the oldest library in Indiana with a treasure trove of more 10,000 rare volumes that some as 1319 as well as artifacts like prehistoric stone tools, 18th and 19th century maps and paintings, Governor Harrison's peace pipe, Shawnee Warrior Tecumseh's war club, chalices, Abraham Lincoln's campaign banner and more.
Nearby is the George Rogers Clark Memorial, built in honor of General Clark and the 175 French and American troops who following him on an 18-day midwinter march from Kaskaskia, Illinois to Vincennes. The 120-mile journey often meant traveling in the ice cold waters of the Wabash River to hide any sound of their coming. Holding their rifles and powder high above their heads as the water lapped about their chins, they were able to stage a surprise attack on the British troops housed at Fort Sackville. Despite the rigors of their journey, they were victorious in what was one of the most decisive battles of the Revolutionary War and they did so without losing a man.
Clark went on to found Louisville and his younger brother, William Clark along with Lewis Meriwether was famed for their trip to the Pacific under orders of President Thomas Jefferson.
As for William Harrison, he came from a political family. His father Benjamin Harrison V was one of this country’s founding fathers. His grandson, Benjamin Harrison, was the 23rd president of the U.S. — but only by luck. William Harrison and his small son John Scott Harrison were in Grouseland’s dining room when someone fired a shot at them through the window but missed. John Scott went on to represent Ohio in the United States House of Representatives and fathered Benjamin Harrison. John Scott was also, sadly, one of only four of the Harrison children out of ten to live long enough to see their father become President of the United State in 1841. William Harrison became the first president to die in office, having only served 31 days making him the shortest-serving United State president in our history.
After William Harrison moved on to his next post, he gave the home to his son and it remained in the family until 1850. All this history was almost lost in 1909 when the home, so derelict it was being used as a barn, was purchased by the Vincennes Water Company with plans to tear it down. Instead, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution stepped up and undertook the painstaking restoration process. Now it’s part of the history of our state and our country, telling the story of our ninth president and his family.
For more information, to check on openings and times, contact Visit Vincennes at 812-882-7422 or visitvincennes.org.