When William Bush arrived at the home of Catharine and Levi Coffin in the small town of what is now called Fountain City on the eastern edge of the Indiana-Ohio state line, he had traveled more than a thousand miles on a quest for freedom.

The Coffins, who are credited with helping more than 2,000 slaves gain their freedom, helped Bush who was arriving from North Carolina, a state that was part of the deep south.

That fact is important to remember. The farther from a free state, the harder it was for an enslaved person to escape. A border state, say Kentucky or Missouri with just a river dividing them, though fraught with danger, offered a better chance of making it to freedom.

But Bush had persevered and though the Coffins helped him, he in turn would help the residents of Fountain City and his roots here remain deep.

While most of the slaves that the Coffins helped would journey on to Canada where slavery was outlawed, Bush remained although that made him more vulnerable to slave hunters hired to bring them back to their “owners.”

A National Historic Landmark, the Coffin home, now a state historic site and named “one of the nation’s Top 25 Historical Sites” by the History Channel, was designed in 1839 to be a stop on the Underground Railroad. At first glance, the attractive two-story Federal-style home looks like the type of establishment befitting a successful merchant like Levi Coffin who owned a store across the street. But on closer inspection the Coffins had tweaked the design of their eight room abode to make it easier to conceal runaways.

A small door, easily hidden by a bed in an upstairs bedroom, leads to a garret where slaves could hide when the home was being searched. A doorway near the top of the stairs was a ruse, drawing the eyes of the searchers.

An indoor well in the basement, fed by a nearby spring, provided cool and clean drinking water to those hiding in the Coffin home. Not having to go outside for water reduced the odds of slaves being seen by those unsympathetic to the abolitionists’ cause.

In the barn, the tour guide shows us the false bottom of the wagon that’s parked there. How dark and uncomfortable it would be to climb in there, hear the wood plank be put in place and then a bale of hay loaded on top. The bumpy ride on rutted roads, the stifling heat in the summer and the bitter cold in the winter. It was just one of many dangers and discomforts of traveling the Underground Railroad.

The Coffins were so successful in their work that of the 1,000 people they helped during their time in Indiana—they would later move to Cincinnati, Ohio—all made it to freedom.

That included a woman named Eliza Harris, a young mother who had already buried two children. Determined that her two-year-old daughter would not be taken from her and sold to another family as was planned, she ran away with the girl in the middle of the night, heading for the Ohio River. It was winter and Harris thought the water would be frozen, but an early thaw had left big patches of icy cold water between the solid sheets of ice. Feeling as though she had no choice and knowing that pursuers were closing in, Harris entered the water, climbing from ice floe to ice floe as she made her way across the broad expanse of the Ohio. Once ashore on the other side, her clothing drenched, she still had to walk, holding her child, in the freezing weather.

But Harris was one of the lucky ones. She found her way first to the home of John Rankin in Ohio and then on to the Coffin home which was known as “The Grand Central Station of the Underground Railroad.”

Even though Indiana—and Ohio—were free states, a succession of Fugitive Slave acts allowed slave hunters to come north and capture runaways. But while slave hunters could earn big rewards, they were opposed by a counter force not interested in money but in justice, people like the Coffins, who were Quakers.

“I had already risked everything in the work – life, property, and reputation – and did not feel bound to respect human laws that came in direct contact with the law of God,” he wrote.

And it was true, that he risked it all because those helping slaves could, under the law, lose their possessions and be imprisoned. After all, helping slaves was, in the minds of slaveholders, stealing their property.

Eliza did make it safely to Canada and years later she approached the Coffins when they were in Canada to thank them. Her story was immortalized in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s novel, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” which revealed the horrors of slavery to Northerners.

But William Bush, once he found his way to the Coffin home, chose a different route—or rather no route at all. He stayed in Fountain City and became a vital member of the community, helping care for the ill and burying the dead when a pandemic hit. He married and had children and this is where the story turns personal for me.

When visiting the Coffin home and the interpretative center next door where William Bush’s shoes are on display as well as blown up newspaper advertisements from before the Civil War offering rewards for the return of slaves and other exhibits of those times, I meet Eileen Baker-Wall, a former school administrator, who grew up in Fountain City and was Bush’s great, great grandchild. Now a volunteer giving tours, she takes us to William Bush’s grave and tells us stories that were passed down through the family.

During our conversations, she asks where I am from and I tell her East Chicago.

That’s interesting as her husband grew up there as well she says.

And then it hits me. I went to school with an Allen Wall who it turns out is her husband’s brother.

It’s a minor connection to a much bigger story—about how much people were willing to risk helping out and to find freedom.

FYI: In the upcoming months there are several programs of interest including Feb. 20, Presidents’ Day with Abraham Lincoln for a talk and chance to "meet" the 16th President. Also April 29: Meet Harriet Tubman – known as Moses during her years aiding freedom-seekers on their journeys north from Maryland on the Underground Railroad. Learn about Tubman’s life, hear stories of her escapes, ask questions about her work with the Underground Railroad and more.

The museum is open Wednesday – Sunday ,10 a.m. – 5 p.m. It's located at 201 U.S. 27 North, Fountain City, Indiana. For reservations or more information, call 765-847-1691 or visit indianamuseum.org/historic-sites/levi-catharine-coffin-house