My family and I made a late-summer visit to Starved Rock State Park. It was our first time there and although I’m not much of a hiker, I was enticed by the natural beauty and the waterfall glimpse that I knew would be the reward.
I hadn’t realized how many different trails there are, and how many canyons there are, in this state park along the Illinois River. When we arrived we stopped in the Starved Rock Visitor Center for more information and picked up a map that showed 16 different trails and several scenic overlooks, ranging from 0.3 to 4.7 miles one way. The park has 13 total miles of hiking trails with 18 canyons, and the printed materials spell everything out pretty well as far as where stairs are, which trails are bluff trails or river trails and where restrooms are and when they are open.
Within the state park is Starved Rock Lodge, which also has a gift shop, cafe, lounge, outdoor dining, indoor pool and a trolley tours. The park was named a National Historic Landmark in 1966 and the lodge and cabins were listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
Our hike was a pretty short one to French Canyon. It was a very hot day, but once we were under the shade of the trees it felt much better. If you’ve got the time and the energy, it’s a great place to spend a couple days exploring, and it’s a beautiful spot to take photos. For more information, visit starvedrockstatepark.org.
We stayed at Grand Bear Lodge at Starved Rock in Utica, where the kids could spend time hanging out in the indoor water park. We were in a rental unit that was a little walk from the main lodge. It was roomy and comfortable with a full kitchen and dining table, a living room with sofa bed and two upstairs bedrooms. It is designed to sleep eight people. It was also nice having two bathrooms and that our huge master suite included a jacuzzi tub.
There’s plenty of other fun to enjoy at the resort besides the water park (although I’d be perfectly happy lounging in the lazy river all day). We spent a little time in the arcade, played a round of miniature golf and spent some time at the Bear Island outdoor bar. Dinner at Jack’s Place restaurant exceeded expectations — I had a hearty salad and one of the best pizzas I’ve had outside of Chicagoland.
There are additional activities throughout the day, including hula hoop contests, movie screenings, t-shirt coloring, scavenger hunts, crafts and more. We quite enjoyed our little getaway before school was back in session, but would love to return in the winter months for some family time away from home where we could be entertained inside, but also enjoy a little hike to take in the natural beauty outdoors if we chose to.
For more information, visit grandbearresort.com.