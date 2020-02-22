Historic Valparaiso Inn makes for perfect staycation

As much as I love to travel across the Midwest and beyond, I also love to take time to explore things closer to home. I remember my dad telling me that he once worked with a man who lived the first couple decades of his life within a few miles of Taj Mahal, but he had never been there. Dad then admitted that after living in the Chicago area for more than four decades and working in downtown Chicago for many years, he had never been inside the Sears Tower (now the Willis Tower).

It’s unfortunate when there are gems in our own backyard that we never take time to explore. And it happens often. There’s only so much time in the day and we all drive by places every day that are worth exploring if we’d only make time to do so. That’s why I’m a big advocate of staycations and frequent weekend getaways and day trips that allow us to explore more of what’s around us.

A recent weekend in Valparaiso was a perfect example. I’ve been through Valpo so many times, or stopped there for a quick lunch or play or other event, and each time I’m there I know there’s so much more I’m missing out on — particularly when it comes to food. Valpo is a great foodie town and there have been a lot of restaurants on my foodie bucket list just waiting to be crossed off. I got to mark some of the list on this trip.