At one time a major stop on the Miami & Erie Canal, what Grand Rapids, Ohio lacks in size, it makes up for in charm. Founded in 1833 and once known as Gilead, there are more than 30 or so restaurants, shops, galleries, breweries, and more all located in historic buildings and all on the National Register of Historic Places.

Besides that, it has one of the few remaining functioning 19th century limestone locks on the Canal.

Get a feel for travel before highways or even railroads on this restored stretch of the Miami & Erie Canal aboard The Volunteer, a replica of a mid-1800s century mule-pulled canal boat. Costumed interpreters tell the story of the Lock #44. While there, visit the Isaac Ludwig Mill, a water-powered saw and gristmill built in 1849 that at one time in the early 1900s even supplied electricity to the local area. Volunteers dressed in era-appropriate clothing demonstrate the old fashioned way of milling, grinding out whole-wheat flour, wheat bran, yellow cornmeal, rye flour rye bran and buckwheat flour on the historic grindstones.

Take a walk along the Maumee River as it winds its way through the downtown. A quaint garden area provides access from the historic main street to the water way and walking path past LaRoe’s Restaurant. Formerly the W.F. Kerr Building, the 1886 building was restored in 1977 by David LaRoe. A gem of a place with large outside murals and a patio overlooking the river, they’re also known for their house poppyseed dressing which is sold by the bottle.

Sitting on the banks of the Maumee River, the historic Mill House Bed and Breakfast was once a steam-powered flour mill built in 1899. Called the Stump Mill, it was famed for Stump Best Flour. Those spending the night can enjoy their morning cup of coffee while watching the river flow by.

Tea is served twice a day on Saturdays and Sundays (reservations required) at the Grand Kerr House, built in 1883, and the National Register of Historic Places. The Queen Anne-style brick home with its gables, wide porch and elaborate white trim features 12-foot ceilings, hand-carved fireplaces and stained glass windows. The high tea consists of such delicacies as scones serves with Devonshire cream, quiche, cheeses and crackers, an assortment of cookies: anisette, lemon drop, and sugar cut and a tea-of-the-month.

Miss Lilly’s is a scratch-made kitchen from salad dressings, soups, pies with crusts made with lard to cutting the meat they serve. Check out the specials such as beef noodles with smashed redskins and garlic bread and turkey avocado melt with bacon and tomato on Asiago bread.

Who can resist a corner restaurant named Knucklehead’s Kafe? Enjoy Rib Night and specials like a selection of Mac ‘n Cheese selections like Mexi Mac and Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Italian-style Meatloaf Lasagna.

Wild Side Brewing is the place for handcrafted brews and edibles like Smoked Chicken Wings, Wild Game Sausage Board (duck sausage with apple brandy and wild boar with cranberry, rabbit with white wine and fennel), pizzas and Oven Roasted Toasties. And, Detroit-style pizza, the kind made in blue steel pans so it’s crispy on the bottom and chewy on the top.

The Majestic Oak Winery & Neon Groundhog Brewery offers, besides handcrafter brews and wines made from their own vineyards, live entertainment on the weekends featuring local musicians.

In 1928, Grand Rapids teacher Mary Jane Thurston donated 15 acres on the Maumee River on what is now the 105-acre Mary Jane Thurston State Park & Marina located at the west end of the village. Once the hunting and fishing grounds for many Native American tribes, the park features transient boat rentals, public boat launch, a working canal gate, picnic tables, hiking trails and playground equipment.

Download a walking tour map of the village’s historical sites on the Grand Rapids Historical Society’s website which also features audio descriptions of places on the tour. There’s also another walking tour (lots of history to see here) and information about that can be found at grandrapidsohio.com/attractions/village-walk.

For shoppers, consider the many offerings all within easy walking distance such as Library House Books and Art, The Shoppes at Carson Block for a large selection of items including gifts, garden décor and art including bird baths and feeders, and gourmet food items, The Providence House with its intriguing offerings of reclaimed vintage items, new arrivals, jewelry, and home décor as well as Just for You Riverfront Antiques & Bric-a-Brac for eclectic and eccentric goods such as toys, clothing, gifts, home décor and collectibles.

Also check out Angelwood Gallery, the oldest privately-owned gallery in Northwest Ohio. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in business, the gallery features regional artists working across a wide range of mediums such as ceramics, photography, mixed media, glass, wood, paint, metal and jewelry.

In the summer, there’s Rhythm on the River, free musical programs sponsored by the Grand Rapids Historical Society and held at the M.J. Wright Pavilion on the Towpath.

Enjoy the monthly Girls Night Out on the third Thursday of the month starting in April, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Take time to sit by the water and enjoy this step back in time.

For more information: 419-832-5305; grandrapidsohio.com