Hit the slopes this winter in the Hoosier and Wolverine states

The rolling hills of Southern Indiana offer, of all things, the chance to hit the slopes. While common wisdom would indicate the further north you travel the more likely you are to find ski adventures, that's not so in the Hoosier State, where two ski resorts — Paoli Peaks and Perfect North Slopes — are located further south than Indianapolis.

“Perfect North Slopes is a ski area in Southeast Indiana offering skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing and features 19 trails of varying difficulty, as well as three terrain areas,” said Amy Howell, director Of Marketing & Communications for the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and Visit Indiana.

Located in Lawrenceburg on the eastern side of the state, Perfect North also features one of the largest snow-tubing areas in the country. Their Magic Carpet is a moving sidewalk that moves up the hills for easy access. A 100-acre snow playground features hills for all levels of ability.

Then there’s Paoli Peaks in Paoli, within a short drive of the marvelous French Lick Springs Resort & Spa, in what is truly the heart of southern Indiana. But that didn’t stop Paoli Peaks, which opened in December 1978, from doing the impossible, sustaining a major ski resort that has continuously grown in size and scope and now features a 45,000-square-foot day lodge, 10 700-foot snow-tubing lanes, each with specially constructed inner-tubes, and a 400-foot surface-carpet ride.

Howell notes the resort’s ski and snowboard facilities offer 14 unique downhill experiences and two terrain parks: The Bonk, which is a free-style beginner level, and Pioneer Park, described as a true slopestyle terrain park and is the state’s largest, with over 40 features and several large jumps.

So be proud to boast of Skiing Indiana.

Heading north across the state line into Michigan, there are, as one would expect, more ski resorts to choose from than Indiana. But even more intriguingly, only one other state — New York — has more places to ski than the Wolverine State. Indeed, Michigan is home to an estimated 40 ski areas as well as over 250 lifts, 50 terrain parks and about 1,000 runs. It also boasts the country's only hill for ski flying, an activity similar to ski jumping but on a much larger scale. For those who love to ski, Michigan is about perfect in that no matter where you are, you’re never more than two hours from a ski resort.

Known as Little Switzerland when it first opened in 1960, a southwest Michigan ski area consisted of a Swiss-style farmhouse with seven rope tows. Fast forward 62 years and the 60-acre Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area in Jones, Michigan has more than 11 trails and is illuminated for night skiing. The ski runs are serviced by two quad chairlifts, one triple chairlift and the separate learning area has surface tows.

Timber Ridge Ski Area just west of Kalamazoo has eight lifts, two terrain parks, a tubing park, racing events and gathering areas for dining. A plus for those who are budget conscious is that you can also brown bag it and still use their dining facilities. Slope access is by quad, one triple and two double chairlifts. For beginners there are surface lifts, as there are for those using the terrain parks.

But let’s head up north to the two family-owned Boyne Resorts, both of which are four-season destinations. Though the first name of each is the same, the resorts are nestled on two separate mountains. With 450 skiable acres, 60 trails, 12 lifts and 500 vertical feet, Boyne Mountain Resort in the quaint city of Boyne Falls has the state’s first four-place chairlift that gets you to the top in just over three minutes. But the big Kahuna here is the new 1,203-foot SkyBridge, the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge. And, though this is a small matter compared to the ski facilities, for those who care — and I’m one of them — National Coney Island, the 67-year-old chain, is open now as a grab-and-go food option for skiers.

While there, you can try out fat tube snow biking, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, horse-drawn sleigh rides, tubing, ice skating and groomer rides. Pack a swimsuit and check out Avalanche Bay, the indoor waterpark.

The family owned Boyne resorts date back to 1948 and have expanded greatly through the years. At Boyne Highlands, there’s the SnowSports Academy to learn or enhance skiing skills, night skiing, the longest run in the state — 1.25 miles — and Sno-Go Bikes, an innovative technology involving a bike combo with three skis that can handle all types of snow conditions. Take a walk along the Enchanted Trail, an easy-to-navigate two-mile illuminated walk that leads to a yurt, blazing bonfire, s’mores, and drinks.

If you want to go further north, take a drive on the Mackinac Bridge, the Western Hemisphere’s longest suspension bridge. A total of five miles including approaches, the actual length above the Straits of Mackinac is 7,400 feet, Connecting Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas. Going north in the U.P., as it's nicknamed, takes one into a much more rugged terrain. Here residents are referred to as Yoopers. Those downstate have to live with being trolls since they live below the bridge.

Close to the Wisconsin-Michigan border, the family-owned Ski Brule in Iron River is a Yooper kind of place with serious snowfall — 150 inches on the average each year. The resort’s 150 acres of terrain include 17 trails, three terrain parks, a tubing park, fat biking options, cross country trails and such challenging trails as the Double Doodle, calling for advanced skills to navigate its serious steeps and banked switch backs. All this lies within 3,000 breathtaking acres of hardwood forests, spruce plantations, meadows and the Brule River.

While you’re that far north — remember Canada is the next stop — check out the Midwest’s longest vertical, rising 900 feet and located at Mount Bohemia, a ski resort in Mohawk on the Keweenaw Peninsula. The narrow peninsula, a wonder of waterfalls and lush woods, juts out into Lake Superior. The lake effect here produces 273 inches of snow on average annually, producing the deepest powder in the Midwest. Considered a hidden gem, as it’s far off the beaten path, it's a major ski destination.

Mount Bohemia is developing Voodoo Mountain, not far from Copper Harbor, a village at the tip of the peninsula on Lake Superior. Voodoo Village, which is now open, will, when completed, encompass four peaks, views of Lake Superior, open runs and a few tree runs, and the first commercial cat ski operation east of the Rockies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Need to get away? Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.