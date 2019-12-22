{{featured_button_text}}
Horse Cave

The Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo offers visitors to get up close and personal with some of its animals.

 Carrie Steinweg, The Times

One of our favorite places we’ve visited as a family has been Horse Cave, Kentucky. We were there a few times over the years, the first time being when we had babies and toddlers, and we revisited again a couple more times as they got older.

Our visits to Horse Cave were part of larger trips that included other stops in Kentucky (Bowling Green, Cave City, Louisville) or in Tennessee, but Horse Cave is definitely a place to work into your itinerary if you are planning on traveling along I-65 south through Kentucky.

It is well worth a stop for two reasons — Kentucky Down Under and The American Cave Museum.

Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo is an Australian-themed animal park where you really feel like you’ve crossed the ocean to the Outback. The place was started in 1990 by a couple who met in New Zealand in the 1960s.

Bill Austin was a native of Horse Cave who was an engineer with the National Science Foundation. He met Judy, an Australian native, and the couple later married and relocated to Horse Cave after living in Washington, D.C. for a short time.

Bill managed the Mammoth Onyx Cave that his grandfather had purchased in the 1920s. Later named Kentucky Caverns, small animals greeted guests between cave tours, and the Austins added a herd of American bison in the 1970s.

In 1990 the Australian animals were added, and the place became a full-fledged Australian-inspired attraction, where Judy was able to share a bit of the lifestyle of the land where she was raised.

Today the site is a 750-acre park with a number of exhibits to familiarize visitors with the Land Down Under. Live demonstrations of instruments and tools give a look at Australia’s Aboriginal culture, and in the Woolshed you can watch demos and maybe even get a hands-on try at sheep sheering or milking.

An exotic bird garden allows guests to step into a large walk-in aviary to hand-feed a number of colorful birds native to Australia. I still treasure the adorable photos of my kids with Lorries sitting on their shoulders.

An area called The Outback is an open field where animals run freely and you can get up-close with kangaroos, emus and other wildlife.

Other activities include gem mining, animal shows, a petting zoo and half-hour tours of Mammoth Onyx Cave. Food is available in the Outback Cafe.

The park is open year round and it’s an experience unlike anything you’ll find in the Midwest. While you may get a glimpse of some of these animals at area zoos, there’s a level of interaction here that you won’t get at a zoo or other animal attraction.

For more information, visit kentuckydownunder.com.

The other attraction we’ve enjoyed while visiting Horse Cave is the Hidden River Cave and American Cave Museum. The museum is full of cool bits of history and science where kids can learn about geology, cave formations and wildlife, archeology and more.

Public cave tours are available. They last about an hour and take you through one of the state’s largest and most scenic historic cave entrances, where two subterranean rivers flow below. You’ll also see the turn-of-the-century hydroelectric generating system that once supplied the town with water and electricity.

If you’re really adventurous, you can arrange for one of the off-trail cave adventures that last three to four hours, and you can add on the zip line and repelling. You can also walk across a 100-foot underground swinging bridge.

Check out hiddenrivercave.com for more information.

