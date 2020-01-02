{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana Dunes National Park featured on cover of 2020 state travel guide

Indiana Dunes National Park is featured on the cover of the official 2020 Indiana Travel Guide.

 Indiana Office of Tourism Development

The first image most people considering a trip to Indiana will see this year is a seeming view of paradise, featuring the sandy beaches and sparkling waters of Indiana Dunes National Park.

Indiana's first national park, established in 2019, is the cover photo for the official 2020 Indiana Travel Guide that's distributed to people across the country and around the world seeking information about visiting the Hoosier State.

The Dunes already is the most popular tourist attraction in the state with more than 4 million visitors a year between the national park and the adjacent Indiana Dunes State Park.

It's almost certain attendance at the 15 miles of sandy shoreline along the southern tip of Lake Michigan will grow in the new year thanks to its prominent placement in the state's official travel guide.

"While best known for its world-class beaches, the Indiana Dunes also offers prairies, rivers, wetlands and forests to explore," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

Copies of the free travel guide can be ordered online at VisitIndiana.com/brochures, or picked up in-person at Indiana welcome centers and rest areas.

"These marketing materials help us showcase the Hoosier State, its attractions and destinations and tell Indiana's story to visitors," said Misty Weisensteiner, director of the Indiana Office of Tourism Development.

Indiana Dunes was designated the 61st national park on Feb. 15, 2019, fulfilling a century-long effort to permanently preserve the sweeping sand dunes and unique landscapes adjacent to the sole Great Lake located entirely in the United States.

Frommer's travel guides also recently named Indiana Dunes National Park as one of the 200 best places on earth to visit during 2020.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's 25 state parks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0