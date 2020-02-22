Indiana is home to several stops on the Underground Railroad

By its very nature a secret journey, with locations hidden from all but those who needed to know, the Underground Railroad had routes and stations throughout Indiana for enslaved people hoping to escape. Even for those who could make it to the Ohio River, a wide ribbon of water separating Kentucky from the Hoosier state, the crossing didn’t guarantee freedom, as slave owners sent villainous men after them. But since Indiana was a free state with a large number of Quakers and others who were dedicated to the abolitionist cause, it meant a better chance.

At 160-feet, the town clock at the Second Baptist Church could be easily spotted from the river to help guide people to New Albany, at one time one of the most prosperous cities in the state because of its riverboat traffic. The church still stands; inside were several hidden rooms. Not far away, the Carnegie Art and History Center’s "Ordinary People, Extraordinary Courage: Men and Women of the Underground Railroad" tells the story of the Underground Railroad in the area, including that of Lucy Higgs Nichols, who when a slave in Tennessee, ran three miles to the camp of the 23rd Indiana Volunteers, who were from New Albany. When her “owners” demanded her return, the soldiers refused, and Nichols stayed with them during the Civil War, cooking and also nursing them when they were ill. At the end of the war, she marched in a parade in Washington, D.C., along with around 150,000 Union soldiers, and then was invited to live in New Albany where she married and lived until the end of her life in 1915.