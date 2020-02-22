Indiana is home to several stops on the Underground Railroad

By its very nature a secret journey, with locations hidden from all but those who needed to know, the Underground Railroad had routes and stations throughout Indiana for enslaved people hoping to escape. Even for those who could make it to the Ohio River, a wide ribbon of water separating Kentucky from the Hoosier state, the crossing didn’t guarantee freedom, as slave owners sent villainous men after them. But since Indiana was a free state with a large number of Quakers and others who were dedicated to the abolitionist cause, it meant a better chance.
Traveling usually at night, hungry and fearful, enslaved people could look for signs that helped point the way to where they could safely stay, be fed and given warm clothes at what were known as stations.
At 160-feet, the town clock at the Second Baptist Church could be easily spotted from the river to help guide people to New Albany, at one time one of the most prosperous cities in the state because of its riverboat traffic. The church still stands; inside were several hidden rooms. Not far away, the Carnegie Art and History Center’s "Ordinary People, Extraordinary Courage: Men and Women of the Underground Railroad" tells the story of the Underground Railroad in the area, including that of Lucy Higgs Nichols, who when a slave in Tennessee, ran three miles to the camp of the 23rd Indiana Volunteers, who were from New Albany. When her “owners” demanded her return, the soldiers refused, and Nichols stayed with them during the Civil War, cooking and also nursing them when they were ill. At the end of the war, she marched in a parade in Washington, D.C., along with around 150,000 Union soldiers, and then was invited to live in New Albany where she married and lived until the end of her life in 1915.
The Georgetown Neighborhood, now part of the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, is located in Madison, a lovely riverport city on the Ohio River. Situated along North Walnut and East Fifth, it is one of the most intact neighborhoods of homes and other buildings owned by freemen and escaped slaves and helped on the Underground Railroad. There’s a self-guided walking tour. Free brochures are available at the visitor’s center at 601 W. First Street.
Ripley County in southeast Indiana has combined history with a road trip, creating five Underground Railroad driving maps that meander through the rolling hills and small towns of this lovely rural area. Stops include the Ripley County Courthouse Square in Versailles, where a battle between abolitionists and those with more Confederate views was averted by the quick thinking of Jonathan Gordon. Seeing that attorney Stephen Harding, who was giving an anti-slavery speech, was about to get crushed by a mob who had backed him up to the locked courthouse door, Gordon snuck in through a back window and let him in. With more room to talk, Harding was able to continue with his fiery and inspiring speech.
Secret rooms, a cistern with fresh water in the basement, a wagon with a hidden back — all these were ways that Levi and Catharine Coffin helped enslaved people hide and find nourishment in their 1839 Federal-style home in Fountain City near Richmond, Indiana. Known as the president of the Underground Railroad, Levi and his wife were said to have assisted 2,000 slaves in the 20 years when residing in Indiana (they later moved to Cincinnati and continued to help). The home, now a National Historic Landmark, and the Interpretative Center next door, are operated by the Indiana State Museum, and docents include the great-great-granddaughter of William Bush, a slave who came to the Coffin home for help and stayed and became a valued member of the community.
It’s history and a beer (or wine or something even harder) plus music and a meal at the Slippery Noodle on Meridian Street in Indianapolis. Built sometime before 1850, it’s the oldest continuously operating bar in the state. The Slippery Noodle has been many things over the years (but you could always get a drink) including a traveler’s hotel for passengers getting off the train at the nearby station, a bordello and, uniquely, a stop on the Underground Railroad. The German “Freethinkers” who populated Indy after a mass migration in 1848 abhorred slavery, and current owner Hal Yeagy says that the basement was built deeper than needed and has thick walls and small rooms where escaped people were hidden as they passed through. He also has pages of a diary written by a former slave and brought to him by family members about hiding at the Noodle (then called the Tremont Hotel) before the Civil War. The rooms aren’t part of any tour, but you can certainly dine in the original bar and marvel at the history.
Just north of Indianapolis, the Anti-Slavery Friends Cemetery in Westfield is being restored under the guidance of dedicated volunteers, and has the gravesite of many abolitionists including Westfield Simon Bales, who with others offered safe houses for freedom seekers.
Closer to home, the Aberdeen Inn in Valparaiso probably was a stop on the Underground Railroad as indicated by a trapdoor in the entry closet leading to a root cellar, a crawl space under the living room and its location near Michigan City — a huge connection for those going further north on the railroad — and South Bend where abolitionists were involved in a huge legal battle over helping slaves.