Indiana's president: Benjamin Harrison memorialized in his Indianapolis home

If you’re a fan of presidential history or just history in general, you’ll be fascinated by the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis.
Located on North Delaware Street in the Old Northside Neighborhood, the three-story home is made of Indiana limestone, with 12-foot high ceilings and 23 working gaslight fixtures. It also includes running water, which was a luxury not yet common in American homes when it was built.
Harrison’s detailed accounts of the building of his home included receipts and checks toward purchases. The total cost of the home’s construction was just over $24,000. He purchased the land in 1868 and after two years of construction, the home was completed in 1875.
The 16-room Italianate-style house was home to Harrison, his wife and two children, except for during his years in the U.S. Senate, 1881-87, and as president, 1889-93.
On Presidents' Day, Feb. 17, reenactors will engage visitors to the site "as if it were 1891 and the Harrisons are home from the White House for a brief trip."
National career
Born in Ohio in 1833, Benjamin Harrison graduated from Miami University at Oxford, Ohio, in 1851 and was elected Indianapolis city attorney at just 24 years old. He was a breveted brigadier general in the Civil War, and was elected U.S. Senator in 1881.
Politics were not something new to the Harrison family. Harrison’s great-grandfather served five years as governor of Virginia, and his grandfather, William Henry Harrison, was nominated for the presidency by the Whig party in 1840. After being elected as the ninth president, he served just a month before dying. Benjamin Harrison's father served in the United States Congress from 1853 to 1857.
During Harrison's tenure as 23rd president of the United States, 13 million acres of public domain land were set aside as national forest preserves. He initiated the Pan American Conference, established the Coast Guard Academy, expanded the U.S Navy from only three modern warships to 22, and added six states to the union, which was the most of any president.
Indianapolis home
The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site maintains a large collection of pieces original to the home. The Harrisons also played a big part in selecting design elements of the home and visitors will find decorative molding, hinges, door knobs and door panels throughout it.
The furnishings and accessories include a number of one-of-a-kind pieces from around the world. Among the centerpiece items are an upright piano, circa 1890, by J & C Fischer of New York, and Harrison’s rosewood Renaissance Revival bed with a large Egyptian medallion on the headboard.
Portraits, dishes, statues, artwork, letters, political memorabilia and many other personal items that belonged to the family are on display in the home. Unlike a lot of historical sites that contain period pieces that have been gathered and displayed without having a connection to the original structure or its occupants, most of the items in the home belonged to members of the Harrison family. Many of the serving dishes on display were hand-painted by Harrison's wife, Caroline Scott Harrison.
On the third floor that was once a ballroom where the family hosted parties, visitors find rotating exhibits covering everything from historic fashion to presidential pets. The historic gardens on the grounds are maintained by volunteer gardeners.
Gallery: State historical markers in the Region
First Physician
Great Sauk (Sac) Trail
St. John's Lutheran Church Tolleston
Dutch in the Calumet Region
St. John Township School, District #2
The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section
The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section
Froebel School - side 1
Froebel School
Stewart Settlement House
Stewart Settlement House
Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law
Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law
Bailly Homestead
Iron Brigade
Willow Creek Confrontation
Ogden ski jump.jpg
Teale 1.jpg
Teale 2.jpg
Steel 1.jpg
Steel 2.jpg
Civil War camps.jpg
Old lighthouse.jpg
Railroad.jpg
Camp Anderson.jpg
Boundary line 1.jpg
Boundary line 2.jpg
LaPorte courthouse 1.jpg
LaPorte courthouse 2.jpg
Carnegie 1.jpg
Carnegie 2.jpg
Rumely Co 1.jpg
Rumely Co 2.jpg
Lincoln train 1.jpg
Lincoln train 2.jpg
LaPorte university 1.jpg
Laporte university 2.jpg
Tours are offered Monday through Saturday through the year.
Indiana’s president