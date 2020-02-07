Indiana's president: Benjamin Harrison memorialized in his Indianapolis home

If you’re a fan of presidential history or just history in general, you’ll be fascinated by the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis.

Located on North Delaware Street in the Old Northside Neighborhood, the three-story home is made of Indiana limestone, with 12-foot high ceilings and 23 working gaslight fixtures. It also includes running water, which was a luxury not yet common in American homes when it was built.

Harrison’s detailed accounts of the building of his home included receipts and checks toward purchases. The total cost of the home’s construction was just over $24,000. He purchased the land in 1868 and after two years of construction, the home was completed in 1875.

The 16-room Italianate-style house was home to Harrison, his wife and two children, except for during his years in the U.S. Senate, 1881-87, and as president, 1889-93.

On Presidents' Day, Feb. 17, reenactors will engage visitors to the site "as if it were 1891 and the Harrisons are home from the White House for a brief trip."

National career