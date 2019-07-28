Hoosiers traveling to or through Indianapolis next month can participate in an experience like no other in terms of sights, sounds and stomach impact.
The 2019 Indiana State Fair, dubbed by Gov. Eric Holcomb as "The Greatest 17 Days of Summer," opens Friday and runs through Aug. 18 at the fairgrounds on the northeast side of Indiana's capital city.
Nearly 1 million people from Hammond to Jeffersonville and Angola to Newburgh are expected to attend the annual event that features agricultural contests, 4-H displays, free concerts, midway rides and games, a circus, horse racing, and fried foods both dubious and delicious.
This year's new fair foods include a deep fried cookie ice cream sandwich, bison hush puppies, lamb tacos, Canadian poutine, a four-cheese grilled sandwich using hash browns in place of bread, a mac and cheese egg roll topped with turkey, and a pulled pork "banana split" that features coleslaw and mac and cheese in place of ice cream.
"Indulging in fair food is an absolute must when visiting the Great Indiana State Fair. And, once again, with new, wacky recipes and culinary creations this year won't disappoint," said Sharon Smith, fair spokeswoman.
Fair goers then can walk off those calories by visiting the animal barns; an art show; the Indiana beer, wine and spirits exhibit; an agricultural machinery display; miniature golf; a butterfly exhibit; dog trick show; military memorial display; the super cinema; and much more.
Alternatively, they can soar above the fairgrounds on the sky ride, scream their lungs out on a roller coaster or sit back and take it all in from the top of the Ferris wheel.
"Everyone who enters the state fairgrounds this year brings with them fond memories of the sights and sounds of fairs gone by," Holcomb said. "For Janet (Holcomb) and me, we are excited to continue creating memories in our roles as your governor and first lady."
This year's fair theme honors "Heroes in the Heartland" — both real and fictional.
Each day selected farmers, teachers, police officers, firefighters and military members will be celebrated at the fair, while individuals dressed as comic book superheroes roam the grounds, sign autographs and perhaps stop evildoers.
"We're proud to honor individuals whose exceptional commitment and caring enrich our lives," said Cindy Hoye, fair executive director.
The Indiana Donor Network is lead sponsor for the fair because the organization believes organ donors are among Indiana's greatest heroes.
"This year's fair will help us shed more light on the important issue of donation and inspire more Hoosiers to be someone's hero and register as organ, tissue and eye donors," said Kellie Hanner, Indiana Donor Network president.
Daily fair admission is $13, with children age 5 and under free. Fairgrounds parking is $8.
A complete fair schedule, including admission discount details, is available online at indianastatefair.com.