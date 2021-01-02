Indiana's '20 in 20' travel lists deserve another look in 2021

The campaign was put on hold for two months, she said. And, "we were able to make adjustments to the lists so that they were sure to include destinations that would allow social distancing and keep people safe."

Often such lists are done by either a panel of experts or a vote among followers, but Visit Indiana had a different method of determining who made the cut with a combination of factors.

“The lists were curated in a few ways,” Howell said. Other state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources and Office of Community and Rural Affairs helped, and previous "Best of Indiana" lists, curated from nominations throughout the travel industry along with the people’s choice award (see visitindiana.com/best-of-indiana) were used.

"We also used analytics from VisitIndiana.com and our social media sites to see what was attracting visitors,” Howell said.

So as travel planning begins as the new year moves on, 20IN20 offers inspiration for 2021. Scroll down to the bottom of each list to find a map that pinpoints the location of each attraction. The full list is available at visitindiana.com/2020.