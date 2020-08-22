Indiana's must-see 'Natural Wonders'

Eight aircraft are situated on the property outside of the museum, including a B-57, F-4, Learjet, and an S-3 Viking. Inside you’ll find many examples of rare and historic aircraft in several permanent exhibits, the most recent being Alien Worlds and Androids, which was acquired for permanent display in late 2019. “it was to open April 1, 2020 and due to the pandemic debuted on June 29th, when we opened for members,” said Nikki Statler, director of marketing.