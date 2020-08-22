Indiana's must-see 'Natural Wonders'

The Indiana Birding Trail is among Visit Indiana's recently announced list in its 20 IN 20 campaign — the top 20 "Natural Wonders" in the Hoosier state. The full list includes:
- McCormick’s Creek Canyon and Wolf Cave/Twin Bridges at McCormick’s Creek State Park
- Portland Arch Nature Preserve, Covington
- Charles C. Deam Wilderness, Bloomington
- Indiana Cave Trail
- The Caves on Trail 3 at Spring Mill State Park, Mitchell
- Cataract Falls at Lieber State Recreation Area
- Jug Rock, Shoals
- Pine Hills Nature Preserve at Shades State Park
- Williamsport Falls, Williamsport
- Indiana Birding Trail
- Thistlethwaite Falls, Richmond
- Salamonie River State Forest
- Rocky Hollow-Falls Canyon Nature Preserve at Turkey Run State Park
- Indiana Dunes State Park
- Indiana Dunes National Park
- Seven Pillars, Mississinewa
- Fossil Beds at Falls of the Ohio State Park
- Hemlock Cliffs at Hoosier National Forest
- Cowles Bog & Pinhook Bog at Indiana Dunes National Park
- Bison at Kankakee Sands
The "Natural Wonders" list is the 13th of an eventual 20. For information about these sites, and all the 20 IN 20 lists, is available at visitindiana.com/2020.
