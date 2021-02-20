Indiana's top hotels include Indy's finest, as well as two in NWI

“It’s an honor to have received this prestigious ranking,” said Dyan Duncan, director of marketing for French Lick Resort. “After a challenging year, it’s an incredible achievement and a testament to our staff’s dedication to make the guest experience our top priority.”

The resort includes three golf courses, with the top-rated Pete Dye Course at French Lick being named the best in Indiana by GolfWeek’s “Best You Can Play” for 11 years in a row. The Donald Ross Course has made that list as number two every year since 2011. There are also two spas and a casino to entertain you during a stay at this impressive resort near the hills of the Hoosier National Forest.

The hotels are also steeped in history, and were built more than 100 years ago. The West Baden Springs Hotel was once referred to as the “Eighth Wonder of the World” for it’s huge atrium, which was the largest free-spanning dome in the U.S. until 1955 and the largest in the world for many years.