INDIANAPOLIS — When you think of a children’s museum, you may envision a noisy, cramped playground of blocks, toys and dress-up clothes designed strictly for the under 10 age bracket.
But the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis could not be further from that description. Its “Take Me There” series of exhibits has featured different countries and cultures and been accompanied by priceless artifacts dating back centuries. In the past they’ve focused on Egypt and China, and their newest exhibit pairing takes you to Greece.
The “Take Me There Greece” and “Treasures of Ancient Greece” exhibits opened June 15. The latter is a temporary exhibit that runs through Jan. 5, 2020, and includes dozens of statues and sculptures and other pieces that will be fascinating to visitors of all ages. The exhibit takes you more than 5,000 miles away and nearly 2,500 years into the past to explore some of the treasures, mysteries, discoveries and wonders of the 6,000 Greek Islands.
With rare Greek antiquities, some of which have never been seen on American soil, the exhibit will entertain and captivate museum visitors. Learn about ancient ruins, temples, theaters, schools, burial rituals, Olympic games, art, architecture, philosophers and mythological gods. Among the pieces is a replica of the Antikythera mechanism, believed to be the world’s oldest analog computer.
Besides the 150 objects on display, you can try your hand at designing a vase, creating a mosaic or building a temple.
The exhibit finishes with examples of pieces of current American culture that exist because of Greek influence. There are also costumes from modern movies on Greek gods. You’ll definitely leave the exhibit with a better understanding of how heavily Greece has played a part in our lives, from our judicial system to sports to theater to fashion.
"Take Me There Greece" will extend long after at the Treasures exhibit is gone. In it, you begin by boarding a place that "transports" you to Greece. It’s one of the largest exhibitions on contemporary Greece ever offered in the U.S. In the exhibit, kids have lots of hands-on opportunities to learn about the lifestyle of Greeks.
A Greek plaza includes a market, bakery and restaurant and allows kids to explore through play. There are musical instruments common in Greek music that kids can push buttons to hear, a model of what a typical home in Greece may look like and an area to learn about sea turtles that live in the sea near the Greek coast.
Various programming will be available on select dates, from cooking demonstrations to art workshops to preparing a Greek wedding reception.
For more information on the exhibits, visit childrensmuseum.org.