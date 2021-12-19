Indy offers variety of holiday activities

During this holiday season, Indianapolis rocks with myriad events, including the world’s largest Christmas tree, a visit to the first zoo in the country to feature holiday lights, a 35-minute interactive music-and-light driving experience at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and a historic homestead celebrating Christmas Eve like it’s still 1800 or so.

Oh, and did we mention a performance by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the 25th annual Jingle Train and an old-fashioned European Christkindlmarkt in Carmel, where this year’s Glühwein mug shipped in from Germany is a light blue.

Really, who could ask for anything more? So, let’s go.

OK, so it really isn’t a tree, but the 284-foot-tall Solders and Sailors Monument in the heart of Indy’s downtown is billed as the “largest Christmas tree in the world,” and we tend to believe it. Named by Travelocity as one of the top five must-see Christmas trees in the nation, the monument, swathed to the top in strings of lights that create the structure of a tree, goes beyond all that, becoming a light and audio show while the circle itself is turned into a life-sized snow globe.