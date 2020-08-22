Lexington and Keeneland offer horses, history and bourbon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keeneland, the world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house as well as a stud farm and race track, is famed for its spring and fall races and three times yearly horse sales, all of which attract an international crowd. But it's more than just a mecca for wealthy racing fans.

Though you may not want to bid, it’s fun to watch the stakes go higher and higher. Last year, two buyers paid over $360 million for 2,855 yearlings, with hopes some would become future winners. And beyond the races, historic Keeneland is a year-round destination for families — even those without a million or more in their pockets.

Located in Lexington, Kentucky, a city known as the Horse Capital of the World with good reason, as this area of rolling hills has more than 400 horse farms, Keeneland was founded in 1936 by Jack Keene on land owned by his family since the 1830s.

Morning workouts, when trainers put horses through their paces, are a fun way to start the day at Keeneland. Indulge in Southern cookery at the nearby Track Kitchen. It’s the type of place where you might find yourself sitting next to a jockey, owner or trainer while eating a heaping plate of biscuits and gravy.