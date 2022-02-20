Lincoln boyhood home: Explore the 16th president's formative years in Southern Indiana

In the store belonging to Col. Jones, fresh eggs sit in a bowl, most likely sold one or more at a time depending upon the number needed to make a cake; gunny sacks are stacked ready to fill with seeds for planting in the spring, and a jumble of farm equipment hangs from hooks and rafters. The wood shutter for the window is unlatched and open, showing the common green where animals graze.

If this were 200 years ago, I’d be able to ask the clerk to wrap up a handful of the hard candies displayed in glass jars or tell me the cost of a harness to replace the one I have that’s so very worn.

But Abe Lincoln isn’t here, nor do I really need a harness, as I certainly don’t have a horse. But the spirit of Indiana circa 1816, when the land was still wild, pioneering families built log buildings to make communities out of the dense forests and where the eyes of mountain lions could be seen gleaming in the dark of night, surrounds me.

You can read about Lincoln and study pictures depicting the life he lived during his formative years in Indiana — the family moved here in 1816 when he was seven and moved 14 years later when he was 21 — but a visit to the Lincoln Pioneer Village & Museum in Rockport, a riverport city on the Ohio River in Southern Indiana, really brings home what pioneer life was like for our 16th president and the forces that shaped him.

Lincoln had been exposed to slavery at a very early age, when the family lived in Kentucky a few years earlier and a group of chained enslaved people were herded past the Lincoln family home, which they soon were to lose in another court case against some unscrupulous land sharks. Years later, it’s horror really hit home when James Gentry, one of the wealthier residents in Spencer County, hired Lincoln to deliver goods by boat to New Orleans. There, he saw the marketplace where enslaved people were being sold and reportedly said, “if I ever get the chance to hit that thing, I’ll hit it hard.”

Gentry’s home is represented here, as is that of Azel Dorsey, one of Lincoln's favorite schoolteachers, whose two-story home was also the first court of law in Spencer County, and where he helped his father and others build the Old Pigeon Baptist Church with its two fireplaces and plain backless benches.

The village, with its numerous buildings that highlight Lincoln’s life, opened in the early 1930s. It had long been the dream of George Honig, a sculptor and Lincoln enthusiast who wanted to capture the essence of life back in the early 1800s. Though recreations, the buildings are true-to-life. When Honig was young, there were still those alive who had known the Lincolns, and there still were structures where those early settlers had lived and worked. He wanted to preserve that as much as possible.

Lincoln Village is just one of many touchstones of Lincoln’s time here.

The real Jones store was located in Gentryville, not too far from Rockport on a wandering back road. It’s gone now, but the Federal-style brick home Jones and his wife built in 1834 has been restored. The Colonel William Jones State Historic Site is open for tours. Jones hosted Lincoln here when he returned to Indiana in 1844 to campaign for Henry Clay, who was running for president.

The land where Lincoln and his family lived is now located in the 200-acre Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in Lincoln City. Here, the Lincoln Living Historical Farm represents what life was like for the Lincoln family. The recreated cabin, surrounded by a split rail fence, stands along with other outbuildings. Here, park rangers dressed in period clothing demonstrate early Indiana farm life, tending the gardens and livestock using the tools and techniques that the Lincolns and their neighbors would have used. There’s a nearby spring, a walking trail, and Nancy Hanks Lincoln’s gravestone, located on a small rise, is just south of the farm.

True to life, it’s amazingly small. Pioneers may have lived in sparsely populated areas but their private living arrangements were frequently really crowded. And the Lincoln homestead at times housed the two Lincoln children — Abe and his older sister Sarah — his father, stepmother, three stepbrothers and assorted relatives. Abe, along with one of his stepbrothers and his cousin Dennis Hanks, slept upstairs in the small loft. And no, there wasn’t any indoor plumbing.

The exterior of the park’s visitor center features five sculpted larger-than-life limestone panels displaying major moments in Lincoln’s life. Inside, there’s a short film to watch, a small museum, artwork and other artifacts. Across the street is the Lincoln State Park where Lincoln’s father Tom helped build the first Little Pigeon Baptist Church. Buried in the church’s cemetery is his daughter’s Sarah who, as she died giving birth, holds her babe in her arms. When the weather is nice, after visits to the Pioneer Cemetery and the church, enjoy the swimming lake, boat rentals and walking trails.

Thank goodness we have cars, but in Lincoln’s time people did some serious walking. Not only did Lincoln walk to several court houses to listen to law cases — the one in Rockport, the county seat, was 22 miles away and Boonville was 15 miles in a different direction —but he and his father also took their grain to several local mills. In Jasper, the Enlow family owned a mill on the Patoka River. The Enlows had been friends with the Lincolns in Kentucky, and gossip had it that Mr. Enlow might even have been Abe’s father, but that’s doubtful given that Mrs. Enlow helped with his birth and it’s doubtful she would be that helpful if the story was true. Besides, there was always a lot of gossip about the Hanks women — often with good reason, since Nancy Hanks’s sister had six children but not even one husband. Using original plans and even some of the original equipment, Enlow Mill was re-imagined as the Jasper City Mill and is grinding grain once more.

Another important stop for anyone following in Lincoln’s footsteps here in Southern Indiana: When Lincoln was back in 1844 he visited what is now The Log Inn near Evansville. A stagecoach stop back in Lincoln’s day, it’s the state’s oldest restaurant, in continual operation since 1827. The room where he ate is little changed (well, sure there’s electricity now) with its large logs walls and the foods — Southern Indiana cuisine such as fried chicken and mashed potatoes — typical of times back then. How more Lincoln can you get?

For more Lincoln related sites and other information, visit indianasabelincoln.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Need to get away? Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.