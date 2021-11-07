Madison offers winter wonderland along the Ohio River

Lanthier also opens their doors that day to its annual Host of Angels, a showcase of one of the Midwest’s largest privately owned collection of angels as well as celestial beings and cherubs. Exhibited just once a year and only at the winery, both the Host of Angels and the Festival of Trees run through December 31 and there’s no charge for admission though young children must be accompanied by an adult. This is the time of the year when Lanthier also releases its small batch, limited edition seasonal wines-- St. Nicholas Blush, Rudolph Red, and Snowflake White. Take time from angels and trees to visit their Loft Gallery with paintings, sculptures, woodwork, glasswork, and other mediums created by selected artists and enjoy their four-season garden bedecked with garden art and shapely winter foliage and branches that’s beautiful even covered with snow.

As for the winery itself, there’s speculation that because of its location just steps from the Ohio River and its 24 inch thick stone walls may have been a fort back in the 1700s. The building was also a trading post and a place for wanderers, huntsmen (buffalo roamed the area then), and riverboat passengers and workers to spend the night, a saloon, and a brothel as well as offices for a canning factory.