Make the most of the season at Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa's Winter Carnival

The resort’s inn overlooks Lake Galena, and within the territory are plenty of recreational opportunities — horseback riding, hiking, biking, fishing, boating, tennis, hot air ballooning and more. There’s a historic one-room schoolhouse made of limestone that is open seasonally.

And it really shines when it comes to golf, with 63 holes on four-award winning courses. One course, called “The General,” has been recognized as one of the top 100 golf courses in the country.

On three occasions, I was able visit in the spring to be part of a morel mushroom hunt with the executive chef, resort staff and other travel and food writers, which was something completely new to me. We made our way out to the chef’s secret spot in the woods, foraging with sticks to push away leaves. It was much harder than you may think, and quite a thrill to finally spot one.

My favorite part of the Galena Territory is Thunderbay Falls. I always find such comfort in the sound of rushing water, and I love that this scenic spot is so easily accessible. You park your car and only have to walk a few feet for a spectacular view. Another favorite part of Eagle Ridge is the Stonedrift Spa — I’d highly recommend working in a massage or other service into a visit.