Make the most of the season at Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa's Winter Carnival

One favorite place I’ve visited over the years is Galena, Illinois. It’s a community where time seems to stand still and with such natural beauty that many people don’t realize exists in Illinois.
I’ve spent several of my stays in the area at Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa. It truly feels like you’re in a different world when you’re there — one where the hustle and bustle doesn’t exist and you can soak up the moment and fully appreciate your surroundings.
Eagle Ridge is located within the Galena Territory, which is a semi-private residential, recreational and resort community in the northwest corner of the state, making up 6,800 acres of land located six miles outside of historic downtown Galena.
The territory and the county it sits within (Jo Daviess County) are part of a unique geographic region called the Driftless Area that escaped the glaciers of the most recent ice age, causing the landscape to appear the same as it did thousands of years ago.
It’s pretty fascinating and it means that Galena isn’t flat like most of the rest of the state. There are steep hills, gorgeous bluffs and deep valleys that make for breathtaking views. The Galena Territory was designated a Community Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation in 2010.
Over 1,500 acres of the territory are designated as green space, and there are more than 30 miles of trails running through it. The year-round residential homes and vacation villas are well spread out, with land designated to stay undeveloped to conserve the area’s unique national environment.
The resort’s inn overlooks Lake Galena, and within the territory are plenty of recreational opportunities — horseback riding, hiking, biking, fishing, boating, tennis, hot air ballooning and more. There’s a historic one-room schoolhouse made of limestone that is open seasonally.
And it really shines when it comes to golf, with 63 holes on four-award winning courses. One course, called “The General,” has been recognized as one of the top 100 golf courses in the country.
On three occasions, I was able visit in the spring to be part of a morel mushroom hunt with the executive chef, resort staff and other travel and food writers, which was something completely new to me. We made our way out to the chef’s secret spot in the woods, foraging with sticks to push away leaves. It was much harder than you may think, and quite a thrill to finally spot one.
My favorite part of the Galena Territory is Thunderbay Falls. I always find such comfort in the sound of rushing water, and I love that this scenic spot is so easily accessible. You park your car and only have to walk a few feet for a spectacular view. Another favorite part of Eagle Ridge is the Stonedrift Spa — I’d highly recommend working in a massage or other service into a visit.
The Galena Territory is stunning in all seasons, and winter is a wonderful time to plan a visit. Coming up Feb. 14-17 is the resort’s annual Winter Carnival. Among the fun will be ice carvings, mini snow golf, turkey bowling, an ice princess, princess makeovers, hot cocoa and chili stations, hay wagon rides and more.
A highlight will be the Fire and Ice Winter Glow shows, during which the sky will be lit up at dusk with glowing hot air balloons.
At the Nordic Center there will be snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill sledding, a one-and-a-half acre skating pond and bonfires going all day.
Additionally, the golf simulator at the South Golf Course will be open and lessons are complementary for Eagle Ridge guests and members. An indoor playland with face painting, inflatables, scavenger hunts and corn hole will be available to entertain young ones.
Other activities on the schedule area a caricature artist, grilling in the snow and Mimosas and Meditation Yoga.
Visit eagleridge.com for more information and to take advantage of a special promotion for that weekend where you get Sunday for 50% off on lodging if you also stay on Friday and Saturday.
With Valentine’s Day falling that weekend, there’s also a "Love is in the Air" package for couples that includes champagne, chocolates, dinner and in-room breakfast.