Many attractions still open around Chicago

On Aug. 14, the Lincoln Park Zoo announced that after more than a year of pregnancy Adia, a 13-year-old Grevy’s zebra gave birth to a healthy and adorably cute baby foal adding another reason to visit one of the country’s oldest free zoos. Reservations to visit the zoo must be made in advance.

Though many of the beaches are still closed, you can travel the city’s waterways now that Shoreline Sightseeing, Wendella Tours & Cruises, Seadog Cruises and Chicago’s First Lady are setting sail once again. In partnership with the Chicago Architecture Center, Chicago’s First Lady Cruises hosts 90-minute architectural tours where informative docents highlight the stunning edifices strung along the riverbanks.

Chicago Electric Boat Company rents pontoon, donut and Duffy boats that are easy to navigate on your own and Urban Kayaks offers guided tours and kayak rentals.

Learn about river’s ecology by signing up for one of Shedd Aquarium’s Kayak for Conservation’s three different paddle experiences including a trip along the river’s North Branch Canal to learn how the Wild Mile, a mile-long eco-park, the first built in the river, benefits native wildlife and helps keeps the river clean. The tours are available in English and Spanish.