Many attractions still open around Chicago

Now that summer heat no longer sizzles and days and nights bring cool gentle breezes, Chicago — one of America’s greatest cities — beckons. But like so much in this uncertain world, the big question after the pandemic shut down, is what’s open and what is there to do?
The answer is quite a lot, actually. Though Navy Pier is shutting down on Sept. 8, many of the city’s attractions are reopening, though there are some caveats. Chicago restaurants offer limited outdoor and indoor seating and Chicago bars and breweries that don’t serve food can offer outdoor seating. Customers are limited to two-hour stays and must wear masks when not seated.
Millennium Park and Grant Park have reopened though some attractions and amenities remain closed. But families can bungee-jump, rollerblade on the ribbon, ride scooters and play mini-golf at Maggie Daley Park.
Skyscrapers known for their panoramic observation views like 360 Chicago including TILT and Skydeck Chicago including The Ledge are again places to go.
Timed tickets need to be bought in advance and visitors must wear face covering and follow social distancing guideline at the Field Museum and the Museum of Science and Industry, though the U-505 Submarine and Coal Mine tours haven’t started up again.
The Shedd is always a great place to visit and though unfortunately the Aquatic Presentation, 4D Theater, and several high touch play areas remain off limits there’s still plenty to see including the four Magellanic penguin chicks that hatched there in May.
On Aug. 14, the Lincoln Park Zoo announced that after more than a year of pregnancy Adia, a 13-year-old Grevy’s zebra gave birth to a healthy and adorably cute baby foal adding another reason to visit one of the country’s oldest free zoos. Reservations to visit the zoo must be made in advance.
Though many of the beaches are still closed, you can travel the city’s waterways now that Shoreline Sightseeing, Wendella Tours & Cruises, Seadog Cruises and Chicago’s First Lady are setting sail once again. In partnership with the Chicago Architecture Center, Chicago’s First Lady Cruises hosts 90-minute architectural tours where informative docents highlight the stunning edifices strung along the riverbanks.
Chicago Electric Boat Company rents pontoon, donut and Duffy boats that are easy to navigate on your own and Urban Kayaks offers guided tours and kayak rentals.
Learn about river’s ecology by signing up for one of Shedd Aquarium’s Kayak for Conservation’s three different paddle experiences including a trip along the river’s North Branch Canal to learn how the Wild Mile, a mile-long eco-park, the first built in the river, benefits native wildlife and helps keeps the river clean. The tours are available in English and Spanish.
Back on dry land, the 18-mile Lakefront Trail parallels Lake Michigan from 71st Street on the south side to Ardmore in the north, connecting many of the city’s parks, beaches, cultural centers and neighborhoods. Open to walkers, runners, bikers and roller skaters, curate different experiences on the trail’s website where you can also download a map. Edgewater is the place for the family to enjoy cutting edge virtual reality systems at Krypton VR, enjoy sweets at Bobtail Ice Cream Company and shop for handmade candles at Waxman, In Bronzeville, once known as the “Black Metropolis,” stroll past the former home of the zany Marx Brothers, see the Monument to the Great Migration — a commemoration of African-Americans coming to Chicago in the early 1900s for better opportunities — visit the African Art collection at Gallery Guichard and try American Creole cookery with a Brazilian accent at Norman’s Bistro.
Other places to dine on the trail cover a wide range of menu items and price points. There’s both Del Campo's Tacos on 12st Beach and patio dining overlooking Lake Michigan at Shore Club Chicago along the Gold Coast.
For history, sophistication and value, The Parrot Cage Restaurant, operated by the Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute, offers American cuisine at affordable prices in a great location, the South Shore Cultural Center, formerly the South Shore Country Club.
Chicago Greeter and the Chicago Architecture Center both offer free walking tours, a great way to get to know the city.
For entertainment, Zanies Comedy Club is open again as are music venues like Andy’s Jazz Club, the Music Box and Jazz Showcase—just be sure to make reservations in advance.
If you’re spending the night, the affordable Freehand Chicago gets a superb rating overall by Hostelworld. The restored historic building, built in 1926, is in trendy River North, a convenient two blocks from Michigan Avenue.
Located in the Fulton Market district, one of the city’s premiere dining destination with such well-known eateries as The Press Room, Girl and The Goat and its spinoff Little Goat Diner, The Hoxton, a newly opened hotel, has rooftop dining, perfect for a late summer evening. As is the rooftop bar at Hotel Lincoln overlooking Lincoln Park.
Hopefully, as time progresses, even more will open up. For more information, visit choosechicago.com
