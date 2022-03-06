The Indiana Dunes National Park is hosting its annual Maple Sugar Time at the historic Chellberg Farm both this weekend and on March 13 and 14.The family oriented event features free activities on this old Swedish homestead, the last remaining farm of what was once a large thriving Swedish farming community one hundred years ago. An interactive experience, park rangers and volunteers show how syrup was made by Native Americans who introduced early settlers to processing sap. Showcasing the old fashioned way to do this, the syrup is boiled in metal cauldrons hung over an open fire. Visitors can drill tap holes and lug heavy sap buckets hanging from a wooden yoke like they did in the old days. There’s plenty of maple syrup products to taste. 618 N Mineral Springs Road, Chesterton, IN. 219-395-1882. indianadunes.com/events/maple-sugar-time/
Maple Sugar Time at the Indiana Dunes
