Marshall, Michigan is home to hundreds of architectural gems

In Marshall, Michigan, a city filled with magnificent mansions, inns, and commercial buildings reaching back to the early 1800s, there is none more marvelously unique than the Honolulu House. Described by The New York Times as looking like “the architectural equivalent of a four-rum cocktail served in a coconut,” the house was built by Abner Pratt, a onetime chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court and former ambassador to what was then known as the Sandwich Islands and now called Hawaii.

The 1860 home, with its Polynesian influences, was updated some 20 years later in glitzy Victorian manner, and is now a house museum owned and operated by the Marshall Historical Society. As for Abner, he died just a few years after the house was completed. Some say it was because he walked around during winter in tropical clothing.

Recipient of the Dozen Distinctive Destinations award by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Marshall National Historic Landmark District boasts 850 architectural gems in a polyglot of styles — Federal, Gothic Revival, Queen Anne, Italianate, Queen Anne, Second Empire and more.

Check into the National House Inn, built in 1835 with lumber from a local sawmill and bricks molded and fired on-site. The inn, located on the city’s pretty Fountain Circle in the downtown, was a stop on the Underground Railroad and also has a ghost or two (don’t worry — they are friendly or at least keep to themselves). The oldest operating hotel in Michigan and on the National Register of Historic Places, it’s tempting to want to stay and enjoy the tranquility of the inn with its quaint and cozy sitting rooms. But there’s much to do here in Marshall, so put on some comfy shoes because Marshall is a very walkable city.

Just across the street is the Brooks Memorial Fountain, with its 30-foot center spray which at night, from May to mid-October, lights up with 96 color variations. There’s a bench for resting and watching the water show, but that’s for later, it’s time to continue on.

If you’re hungry, walk down Michigan Avenue — Marshall’s main street that’s lined with shops and restaurants — to Eagle Street to one of the state’s oldest restaurants, Schuler’s Restaurant and Pub, which opened in 1909. A destination restaurant mainstay, Schuler’s, with its wonderful wood paneled walls and old English-style murals, is famous for prime rib, but the menu selection also includes burgers, sandwiches, fish, pasta and chicken. Most people don’t leave without buying a tub or two of the cheese spreads, including the original Win Schuler's Bar-Scheeze, which was first marketed outside the restaurant in 1959. Pick up some crackers as well, as they’ll make a nice snack for later.

For a small town, Marshall has several unique museums. The country’s second largest post office museum (second to the National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C.), the six-room United States Postal Service Museum is filled with two centuries of history.

“We have so many artifacts,” said Kimber Thompson, Choose Marshall’s Director of Tourism. “We have things that the Smithsonian wants, but we’re not ready to give them up yet.”

Indeed, the postal museum not only has lots of stamps but also antique post office window units and lock boxes, early 1900s horse horse-drawn mail buggies, vintage mail carrier vans and the inner-workings of a railway mail car. Situated in the basement of the 1932 Greek Revival United States Post Office with its copper roof, the museum is open by appointment, so call ahead at 269-781-2859.

Next stop is the American Museum of Magic, often called the “Smithsonian of American Magic,” which claims (and we believe them) the largest display of magic anywhere in the U.S. Open by appointment in March, to visit, email info@americanmuseumofmagic.org or wait until their regular season starts April 1. The basis of the museum’s collection is the private holdings of Robert and Elaine Lund, whose archives and artifacts are considered one of the largest and best and includes apparatus and illusions, over 12,000 books on conjuring, letters, diaries, memorabilia, photographs, 3,000 posters, scrapbooks and periodicals, costumes and approximately 350,000 pieces of memorabilia. Surely you could learn how to cast a spell or two just by visiting.

Other museums to put on your list include the Governor’s Mansion, built in 1839. If you know your geography, then you know Lansing, not Marshall, is the state capital. But at one point it looked like Marshall would get that honor (many locals at the time thought there was chicanery involved in Lansing getting the nod) and so they built a home for the governor. But then, many of the wonders of Marshall would have been torn down for tall faceless buildings if that had happened. So in all, it was a very good thing.

There’s also the two-room Capitol Hill School. Built in 1860, it was one of three Gothic Revival schools and the only one remaining. The Grand Army of the Republic Hall, built in 1902 as a meeting place for Civil War Veterans, is now a history museum.

All this museum-going can make one thirsty. Luckily, there are options here. For handcrafted beer, check out the Dark Horse Brewing Company with its seasonal, year-round, and regional-limited release beers, and Grand River Brewery. The latter features food as well as craft cocktails and brews.

If the weather is nice, head over to the 1.6-mile Marshall Riverwalk that parallels in part Rice Creek and the Kalamazoo River. There’s access for canoes and kayaks and rental options in town. The pathway crosses five pedestrian bridges and with careful planning you could find yourself coming off trail at Pearl Street and the Dark Horse Brewing Company where you can order another beer and a snack if you’d like.

You’re going to need a car for this, but it’s worth it — and really it’s not much of a drive — just six miles. So set your GPS for Cornwell’s Turkeyville, a dinner theater where the menu is all things turkey. Currently playing is “Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps,” running from March 17 to April 23. Other shows this season are “Honkytonk Angels” and Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple.” The Children’s Theatre Productions include “Curious George: The Golden Meatball.”

Check out the schedule of classes and events for such upcoming activities as “Old Time Plow Days” and “Canning and Making Jam” both on April 9, an Easter Egg Hunt on April 16, Renaissance Festival May 7 and 8, and Flea Market and Antique Show on May 14 and 15.

After all this, you can stop and rest at the fountain before turning in for the night. There’s breakfast waiting in the dining room in the morning. Relax with a cup of coffee, read a book, keep an eye out for ghosts — I’ve never seen one, but you never know. Whether you’re staying another night or going, take time to stop at the Stagecoach Inn. An outstanding example of Greek revival architecture, it opened in 1838 and is the oldest continuously operating inn between Detroit and Chicago. If that doesn’t impress you, consider this — it also has great burgers.

For more information, 800-877-5163 or choosemarshall.com.

