Midwest water parks make fun spring break destinations

Spring break is quickly approaching and while jetting off to a tropical paradise is a popular choice of how to spend that time, sometimes it isn’t in the cards or within the budget. But if you want to feel like you’re far away in a tropical paradise, all you have to do is drive a few hours to one of the Midwest’s indoor water parks. There are several to choose from.

Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells is one of the area’s many water parks and it’s one you can enjoy year round since it has both indoor and outdoor water parks. It won’t be warm enough for the outdoor pools just yet, but the indoor water attractions are waiting for you to splash around in.

The indoor water park has 125,000 square-feet of fun and when you stay there, the water park is included with your lodging cost. Also, just because you’re checking out in the morning, it doesn’t mean the fun has to end. Check out of your room and pack up the car, but reserve those suits and towels to extend the fun. You’ll still have waterpark access available until the close of the waterpark on your departure day. And if you get there a bit early for your room check-in, you can still enjoy the water park while you wait. Waterpark access is available from 10 a.m. on the day of arrival.

Wisconsin Dells has become known as the “waterpark capital of the world” and you’ll find several other water parks concentrated in that area - both big and small with indoor and outdoor features.

You don’t necessarily have to go to a huge resort to have a good time. The Schaumburg Park District has the Water Works indoor water park with three water slides, spray ground, zero-depth entry pool, diving pool and more and although there’s not attached lodging, there are plenty of hotels in the area and other fun attractions to work into a visit to the area, including Woodfield Mall, Legoland and Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament. Hours are a little more limited here, so be sure to do your homework in advance of visiting.

Here’s a round-up of some of the indoor water parks to consider visiting during spring break.

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

1305 Kalahari Drive

Wisconsin Dells, WI

877.525.2427

Wilderness Resort

45 Hillman Road

Wisconsin Dells, WI

800.867.9453

Chula Vista Resort

1000 Chula Vista Parkway

Wisconsin Dells, WI

800.388.4782

Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark

7020 Grand Geneva Way

Lake Geneva, WI

866.636.4502

Water Works Indoor Water Park

505 N. Springinsguth Road

Schaumburg, IL

847.490.2505

Pirate’s Cay Indoor Water Park

2558 N. 3653rd Rd.

Sheridan, IL

815.496.3292

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park

1700 Nations Drive

Gurnee, IL

847.623.9653

Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

2643 IL-178

North Utica, IL

866.399.3866

Indy Island

8575 E. Raymond St.

Indianapolis

327.862.6876

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park

2501 Great Wolf Drive

Mason, OH

800.913.9653

Gold Rush Indoor Water Park

4900 S. Water Road

Rothbury, MI

231.894.4444

