Milwaukee is lots more than just a beer city

Of course, Milwaukee is a city built on beer and we really appreciate that because what would a football game or summer picnic be without a cold one?

But this city on the lake is much more than that. Not that we’re going to forget about all that suds and hops but let’s look at what else makes Milwaukee a city of many parts, all worth exploring.

Celebrate Black History Month with visits to two outstanding museums.

Founded by Dr. James Cameron, the only known survivor of a lynching, America’s Black Holocaust Museum is a chronological time travel going back to 1619, starting with the lives of Africans before the arrival of slave traders. Up until their lives were very similar to those of the Europeans who would later enslave them and three of their empires had a tremendous impact upon the world—conducting more trade than any other country--as they were the center of trades for gold and ivory. As more and more male Africans were abducted to be transported across the ocean to become slaves, the women who remained, stepped up and became ferocious, steadfast and lethal soldiers, guards, and hunters. It’s these facets of history, unknown to many, that make this a thought-provoking must visit.

The deep roots and heritage of African descent in Wisconsin is being recorded and preserved at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum where exhibits include a replica of the NAACP Civil Rights Tribute Bus and a mural titled “Ancient Egypt to Modern Milwaukee,” shows the story from civilization in ancient Egypt to when early African Americans made their home in rural Wisconsin.

Whether you’re into motorcycles big time or not, the Harley-Davidson Museum, with its two floors of exhibits including an immense collection of Harley motorcycles and memorabilia as well as shopping and dining, is the place to go. And consider this, 2023 is Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary.

If you’re traveling with children, check out the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum with its many interactive exhibits designed to create wonder and stimulate knowledge through play and inventive, hands-on learning experiences. Reasonably priced at all times, there’s free admission for families on the third Thursday of every month from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. For help with students who overload easily, the museum also offers Sensory-Friendly Sessions that give children the chance to successfully handle social situations, as well as encourage appropriate and comfortable peer-to-peer contacts while growing confidence through play and communication.

Gemütlichkeit—that’s German for friendliness and good cheer and no we don’t know how to pronounce it but we definitely understand what it means. So let’s do more than talk about Milwaukee’s beer history, let’s explore it.

Originally known first as Best Select, and then Pabst Select, by 1874 Pabst was the largest brewery in America. But its origins go further back to 1844 when Jacob Best Jr., an immigrant from Mettenheim, Germany founded Best and Company Brewery with his four sons, two of whom would later leave the company and start their own beer business which eventually became known as Miller Brewing Company. The Pabst name came into play when Maria Best, Jacob’s eldest daughter married Frederick Pabst in 1862. And while we no longer can buy Pabst as the company went out of business in the 1970s, but their history remains an integral part of the city. Experience that with tours at the Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery and a visit to the Pabst Mansion. The mansion, built in 1892, is considered to be Milwaukee’s finest example of Flemish Renaissance architecture and is about as ornate and grand as can be both inside and out.

There are all sorts of tours, self-guided tours, a 60-minute docent-led, Sunday Morning Mimosa which involves sipping Champagne, Behind the Scenes look, a short family friendly exploration of the home, Blue Ribbon Happy Hour that includes a beer toast, and one that focuses on art.

You probably know that Milwaukee had a large German population. And it doesn’t get much more German than Mader’s Restaurant, rated the #1 German Restaurant In Mid-America by Trip Advisor and named by Andrew Zimmern of the TV show “Delicious Destinations” as a “not to be missed destination.” The restaurant, located in Historic Old World Third Street, opened in 1902 and remains distinctive with its stained glass windows, vaulted German ceiling, dark wood interior, ancient weaponry adorning the wall, and exterior accented with dormer windows and a conical tower. The lunch and dinner menu matches this Bavarian style—though they give many of their dishes an inventive modern twist. Think beer cheese with pretzel crostini, liver dumpling soup, Spaetzle “Mac & Cheese,” and their most popular dish, the German Sampler featuring Wiener schnitzel, Kassler Rippchen, and Rheinischer sauerbraten served along with a potato dumpling, sauerkraut and red cabbage. Of course, there’s plenty of German beer and such drinks as Mader’s Famous Gluhwein, a house made, warm, spiced mulled red wine.

While in the neighborhood check out several other fun spots including the Wisconsin Cheese Mart. Founded in 1938, the mart is said to have the world’s largest selection of Wisconsin cheeses. Considering that they have more than 200 varieties including over 50 types of cheddar, that’s most likely true. You can also stop by the adjacent Uber Tap Room to try some wine/beer/beverage and cheese pairings.

You may need to bundle up (the weather has been somewhat predictable but this is the Midwest so it could be 50 degrees out or subzero) but consider taking a stroll along the Milwaukee RiverWalk which connects the Historic Old World Third Street neighborhood to two other neighborhoods--Downtown and Beerline B. If you’re wondering about the name, the area was once a railroad hub for many of the breweries. Now, re-imagined, it’s now trendy condos and the Lakefront Brewery which, according to TripAdvisor, hosts the #4 best brewery tour in the U.S. Consider that the perfect excuse to duck in and get warm. Or, if you want, they also offer outdoor dining (in one of their heated greenhouses, of course) lining the riverfront.

Looking for a place to stay? Consider The Trade Hotel, a new hotel with rooftop dining offering stunning views of the city.

For more information, visit visitmilwaukee.org.