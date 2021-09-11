Move over pumpkin spice — it's beer season

Steins, brats and polka bands, oh my!

After a year of COVID cancelling so many fun events for beer lovers, the 2021 fall season has arrived — and that means that Oktoberfest and beer fest season is back in full swing. It’s the perfect time to raise a pint, and there are many outdoor events taking place around the region where you can sip on foamy steins of craft beer, imported German brews and more. Many include lively music, from local talent to traditional oompah bands shouting “Prost” at the end of an accordion-filled medley.

Hold on to your lederhosen … you’ll also find authentic German cuisine at many of these fall festivals, from brats and other wursts to schnitzel to spaetzle and more.

Valpo Brew Fest is back this year at the William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso on Sept. 25. “The enthusiasm for that event is unbelievable. It’s the 11th year and it’s sold out every single year,” said Curt Foreman, event manager and president of Wisconsin-based BrewFest Partners, who co-produces the event with Valparaiso Events. “It took a little longer to sell out this time, but it's back to normal attendance. Our events have always done well in Northwest Indiana.”