Move over pumpkin spice — it's beer season

Steins, brats and polka bands, oh my!
After a year of COVID cancelling so many fun events for beer lovers, the 2021 fall season has arrived — and that means that Oktoberfest and beer fest season is back in full swing. It’s the perfect time to raise a pint, and there are many outdoor events taking place around the region where you can sip on foamy steins of craft beer, imported German brews and more. Many include lively music, from local talent to traditional oompah bands shouting “Prost” at the end of an accordion-filled medley.
Hold on to your lederhosen … you’ll also find authentic German cuisine at many of these fall festivals, from brats and other wursts to schnitzel to spaetzle and more.
Valpo Brew Fest is back this year at the William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso on Sept. 25. “The enthusiasm for that event is unbelievable. It’s the 11th year and it’s sold out every single year,” said Curt Foreman, event manager and president of Wisconsin-based BrewFest Partners, who co-produces the event with Valparaiso Events. “It took a little longer to sell out this time, but it's back to normal attendance. Our events have always done well in Northwest Indiana.”
For those who weren’t able to score tickets to the popular tasting event that features about 200 brew samples from a variety of Midwest breweries, you’ll be happy to hear that a new event has been added the night before on Sept. 24 at the same location called the Pop-Up Biergarten on Brewfest Eve. Unlike the Valpo Brewfest, which is a ticketed tasting event, admission to the Pop-Up Biergarten is free and you can purchase individual beverages.
The Brewfest Eve pop-up will take on a German Oktoberfest vibe. Music will be provided by The German Band, Inc. and sausage and pretzels will be available for purchase. German beers from Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr will be available as well as craft beer from Alter Brewing, cider and non-alcoholic beverages.
Several longstanding outdoor Oktoberfests are also coming up. Inspired by the world’s largest such festival in Munich, Oktoberfest dates back centuries and is traditionally held over two-weeks in late September and into early October.
Around here, the celebrations range from one to three days — some during September and some in October. Events in St. John, Griffith, Tinley Park and other communities include musical bands with members decked out in lederhosen and playing accordions and tubas, lots of grilled sausages and of course, more kegs than you can count. Tinley Park’s event, which also features a large carnival, kicks off with a ceremonial beer-tapping.
At Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Merrillville, a new Oktoberfest event has been added, but it’s not a huge outdoor tent event with hundreds of people. It’s a carefully-planned plated dinner that includes traditional German cuisine paired with their wines and beer. The first course starts with a jumbo hand-twisted pretzel for each diner, with several dips.
“Our menu celebrates traditional German cuisine with a Cooper’s Hawk twist,” Executive Chef Matt McMillin said. “The biergarten platter features a tantalizing selection of Germany’s robust savory flavors that pair beautifully with our own craft beer. The Schmorbraten is a short rib riff on traditional pot roast. The dessert, Black Forest cake, is a classic and delectable treat.”
The dinner is one that is offered for wine club members. Visit chwinery.com to join the wine club, purchase tickets for the event and see the full menu.
Upcoming festivals include:
Tinley Park Oktoberfest
Sept. 17-19
Metra train station parking lot, 18001 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park
Authentic German food, carnival, German beer, Oom-pah band and polka musicians and a ceremonial keg tapping to kick off the event.
DANK Oktoberfest
Sept. 18
DANK Chapter Chicago South
German American Heritage Center, 25249 S. Center Road, Frankfort, Illinois
This fun all-ages outdoor event on the patio will include a pig roast, beer garden and live music from the Euro Express Band.
Cooper’s Hawk Oktoberfest Pairing Dinner
Sept. 21
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, 2120 Southland Mall, Hobart
This Oktoberfest Wine Club Dinner Menu includes a Gewürztraminer greeting cocktail, a German Biergarten Platter of soft pretzel, beer cheese with dips, smoked artisan sausage and more paired with Cooper’s Hawk Ale, a course of braised short rib and veggies paired with the September Wine of the Month and a Black Forest Cake for dessert paired with the Nightjar dessert wine.
St. John Oktoberfest
Sept. 24-26
St. John the Evangelist Parish, 11301 W. 93rd Ave., St. John
Live music from German Band, Inc, Indy Polkamotion and Ed Wagner Band with authentic German food in the Bier Garden and activities for kids.
Pop-Up Biergarten on Brewfest Eve
Sept. 24
Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso
This is a new Brewfest Eve event before the sold-out Valpo Brewfest. Admission is free. German and craft beer and cider, sausage and giant pretzels available for purchase with music from The German Band, Inc.
Valpo Brewfest
Sept. 25
Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso
This popular annual event returns to downtown Valparaiso with around 200 different brews to sample with a range of different varieties and styles. Proceeds support Valparaiso Events.
Dixie Highway Brewery Trail Oktoberfest
Sept. 26
Blue Island Beer Company, 13357 Old Western Ave., Blue Island, Illinois
Ticket includes unlimited tastings of Dixie Highway Brewery Trail beers, grilled bratwurst and chips, music and merch.
Griffith Oktoberfest
Oct. 1-3
Central Park, 600 N. Broad, Griffith
A wide variety of German beer and wine will be available with live German music. There’s a pumpkin patch for the kids and authentic German cuisine.
Crown Point Oktoberfest
Oct. 2
Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point
Enjoy live music, food vendors and a beer garden - and also a bean bag tournament!
Highland Oktoberfest
Oct. 8
Wicker Park Social Center, 2125 Ridge Road, Highland
This new event will feature The German Band, Inc., so put on your lederhosen and dirndls and get ready for a wúnderbar celebration.