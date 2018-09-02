Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio is a popular destination for hiking and nature enthusiasts.
The 2,356-acre park, roughly 45 miles southeast of Columbus, offers towering cliffs, waterfalls, and deep hemlock-shaded gorges.
In Backpacker magazine, 1.5 miles of the 6-mile loop at Hocking Hills is among the best 50 miles of the 19,000 miles of National Scenic Trails in the United States.
After researching Hocking Hills and the surrounding area, my fiancee Sally and I took a three-day adventure to Hocking Hills July 6-8.
While camping is the lodging of choice for many, we went the cabin route at Acorn Acres. This lodging offers a kitchen where we made breakfast both mornings, an outdoor hot tub to relax our muscles after miles of hiking and a scenic deck to enjoy coffee.
Hiking was the focus of our weekend, and we got started before the sun set on Friday evening.
We found the main Hocking Hills parking lot about 10 miles from the cabin (thank goodness for GPS) and hiked 1.8 miles, viewing Old Man's Cave and the Lower Falls. The scenery was spectacular and the temperatures refreshing for early July.
However, steep stairs (some without railing) and narrower portions of the trail laced with tree roots made it a challenge as we kept focused so we didn't have any face plants or skinned knees.
My $50 investment in a new pair of trail sneakers gave me some comfort with a better tread than regular sneakers. I did not have a hiking stick to help with balance, which could be an upcoming purchase on future hiking trip.
Saturday started early in the morning with 6.75 miles to cover. Lot of families hiking brought their dogs along to join them along the trails. An early morning treat was viewing the Devil's Tub, a great place for some photos and one of the best views in Hocking Hills.
Next came a 2.5-mile portion of the hike to Cedar Falls. It had some new hiking challenges, including stepping through and around mud. One time I even sat down on rock and slid down so I would not take a false step.
Cedar Falls was a crowded with tourists when we reached it around noon. Then we wrapped up with about another 2.5 miles of hiking back to the parking lot on a gentler path with not as many stairs, but still some hills.
Sunday we wrapped up our hiking with a pair of short walks totaling about 1.5 miles to view Ash Cave and Conkles Hollow.
Hiking was most of our weekend, but not all of it.
A late Saturday afternoon trip to the Hocking Hills Winery for a tasting hit the spot.
The winery had both indoor and outdoor seating, was family-friendly and had a wonderful wine flight of eight tastes for $8.
With so many tastes in comparison to the usual four or five at other wineries, Sally and I split one flight.
One of our favorites was Traminette, a white wine "showcasing floral aromas with flavors of honey, grapefruit, apricot and spice." A favorite red wine in the tasting was Rock House Rouge, "a unique blend of three distinct wines which come together to create a smooth, easy drinking, sweet wine." Another choice in the flight worth mentioning was a raspberry wine slushy.
After the tasting it was suppertime, so we decided to try Lake Hope Dining Lodge, about a 40-minute drive from the winery. The outdoor dining was pleasant, and the food was excellent.
I ordered "The Pride of the Pit," a combination of brisket, pulled pork and maple-glazed smoked Ohio turkey. Sally, an Ohio native, ordered the Ohio Strip Steak, a 10-ounce strip from the farms at Ohio State University.
We split an outstanding dessert: Creme Brulee, with a twist. The flavor for Saturday was blueberry, so the Brulee was topped with some blueberries in chocolate, blueberry filling and whipped cream.