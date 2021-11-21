New Harmony in winter offers old-fashioned holiday

Tucked away in the southwest corner of Indiana, Historic New Harmony sits on the banks of the Wabash where the river flows north from the headwaters of the Ohio River. Arriving in winter as the holiday season approaches, the light dusting of snow falling upon the roofs and streets of this village create a holiday scene little changed in many ways from the early 19th century, when the Harmonists, a group of religious separatists from Germany, settled here in 1814 wanting to form a Utopian society. Yes, it’s true, the hippies of the 1960s weren’t the first to think up the idea of communes.

Amazingly, eight Harmonist sites and 25 Harmonist buildings remain from that long ago time and are the perfect backdrop to the holiday celebration on Dec. 3, with an old-fashioned tree lighting at the New Harmony Inn. Then walk along North Street to Thrall’s Opera House on Church, where there’s a performance of "The Nutcracker" that same night in this two-story brick building erected in 1824. It is, indeed, like a time preserved in amber, as the walk from the inn to the opera house takes one on streets lined with buildings such as the Cooper Shop (1820) and the Barrett-Gate House, a hewn log, two-story built the same year the Harmonists arrived. At some moments, with all this immersion into history, it’s as though the last 200-plus years hadn’t occurred. Well, except for the street and holiday lights aglow, but still, you get the idea. It’s a snow-globe wonderland of times past.