New Harmony in winter offers old-fashioned holiday

Tucked away in the southwest corner of Indiana, Historic New Harmony sits on the banks of the Wabash where the river flows north from the headwaters of the Ohio River. Arriving in winter as the holiday season approaches, the light dusting of snow falling upon the roofs and streets of this village create a holiday scene little changed in many ways from the early 19th century, when the Harmonists, a group of religious separatists from Germany, settled here in 1814 wanting to form a Utopian society. Yes, it’s true, the hippies of the 1960s weren’t the first to think up the idea of communes.
Amazingly, eight Harmonist sites and 25 Harmonist buildings remain from that long ago time and are the perfect backdrop to the holiday celebration on Dec. 3, with an old-fashioned tree lighting at the New Harmony Inn. Then walk along North Street to Thrall’s Opera House on Church, where there’s a performance of "The Nutcracker" that same night in this two-story brick building erected in 1824. It is, indeed, like a time preserved in amber, as the walk from the inn to the opera house takes one on streets lined with buildings such as the Cooper Shop (1820) and the Barrett-Gate House, a hewn log, two-story built the same year the Harmonists arrived. At some moments, with all this immersion into history, it’s as though the last 200-plus years hadn’t occurred. Well, except for the street and holiday lights aglow, but still, you get the idea. It’s a snow-globe wonderland of times past.
Paul Goodman, experience coordinator for Historic New Harmony, University of Southern Indiana, agrees.
“Christmas in New Harmony is a weekend of a Hallmark style Christmas celebration in a Hallmark style town,” he said. “Our celebration has parades, vendors, food, music, children’s activities, Santa visits, a Gnome Scavenger hunt, horse and carriage rides, unique shopping and a wonderful house tour on Sunday.”
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the holiday events begin at 10 a.m. with the vendors and skilled artisans setting up shop at the restored 1924 Ribeyre Gym and Community House #2. At 10:30 a.m., there’s the Classic Christmas Parade with a prize for the best float. Visits with Santa run 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Working Men’s Institute, the state's oldest continuously operating public lending library. It was established by William Maclure, a wealthy industrialist who, with Robert Owen, created their own utopia, this one dedicated to education and social equality in 1825 after the Harmonists left. The Institute opened in 1838 as both a library and place for learning experiences for the working man. Eventually 144 Working Men's Institutes were built throughout the state. All are gone but this one. While there visiting Santa, take time to visit the upstairs museum as well.
The Pet Parade at 2:30 p.m. is followed by Pet Pictures with Santa from 3-4 p.m. Next up, the Golf Cart Parade begins at 5:30 and the Christmas Jazz Ensemble concert is at 7:30 p.m. at Thrall’s Opera House.
If you didn’t get enough shopping done Saturday, the vendors and artisans will be back at the Ribeyre Gym and Community House #2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, on Sunday, Dec. 5, five homes of varying architectural styles will have their doors open for the Christmas House Tour.
There are several places to spend the night, including the A.C. Thomas House Bed & Breakfast, an 1899 restored Queen Anne Victorian style mansion just one block from the downtown and also near the astounding and very contemporary Atheneum Visitor Center, designed by architect Richard Meier, whose modernistic works can be found in major cities throughout the U.S. and Europe. The visitor center displays the history of New Harmony with exhibits as well as a film in its large theater. It’s also a place to find out more information on local attractions and events, sign up for tours, visit the museum shop as well as to rent golf carts and bicycles.
Cook's on Brewery, a 1908 gabled home, is also conveniently located, as is The New Harmony Inn, where the holiday events begin. The inn’s Red Geranium has an early American ambience, but the fare is modern: Filet Caprese, a filet wrapped with bacon and topped with tomato, basil leaves and fresh mozzarella, and then drizzled with balsamic glaze; rack of lamb; salmon with dilll and chicken Rockefeller — linguine topped with a grilled chicken breast in a creamy Sambuca spinach sauce and crispy onions. For a lighter menu check out the Grapevine Bar. The inn’s weekend brunch offers a wide selection of offerings.
Other dining options include (and I consider this a must) the Yellow Tavern. It first opened in 1815, making it the oldest restaurant in the state — or it would be, except the original place was destroyed by fire in 1908 and then rebuilt. That’s still old by any standard, and the building is a delight with elaborate woodworking, Palladian-style windows and door, and a yellow exterior — hence the name. Just as elaborate in style, is Sara’s Harmonie Way, housed in a 1910 building. Pet friendly, it also features a bar and bakery.
Not much is far away in New Harmony, so take time to explore such shops as Firehouse Antiques, its name taken from being housed in an early 1900s firehouse, and the Hoosier Art Salon, now in its 97th year with works original art, prints, note cards, jewelry and other handcrafted items by Indiana artists. The Mews is a collection of 11 shops selling antiques and books among other items.
Surprisingly, New Harmony has not one but several works by New York-based architects and artists. Award winning architect Philip Johnson created the Roofless Church, a shake-shingled dome — think upside down tulip that seemingly floats above benches and a statue titled "The Holy Spirit." While strolling, make your way to Church Park, the original site of the Harmonist church, to view the fountain designed by Don Gummer, the husband of actress Meryl Streep.
New Harmony has many inviting outdoor spaces, but probably the most unique is the Harmonist Labyrinth. Reconstructed, its concentric circles are edged by privet hedges, and it is based on the sacred geometry used in the medieval age labyrinth of Chartres Cathedral in Chartres, France. It’s perfect for contemplation and reflection before heading home.