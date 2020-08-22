New trail touts 60 top bird-watching spots around Indiana

You can browse the trail by region, view an interactive map and download a free digital copy of the guide at indianabirdingtrail.com.

Interest in birding has increased during the pandemic as some look for outdoor activities where they can practice social distancing and others seek to attract birds to their yards.

"I was at a Wild Birds Unlimited store today, and the owner there was telling me that sales have been through the roof since March," Bumgardner related. "They have not slowed down, and that's not just her store but across the board."

The Robert Cooper Audubon Society is a regional chapter that includes seven counties in east-central Indiana.

Savannah Lundgren, education chair for the Cooper chapter, has seen increased interest in birding at Mounds State Park.

The chapter hosts a birding hike at 9 a.m. on the last Saturday of each month at Mounds. The hike is free, but there is a fee of $7 per vehicle to enter the park.

"We've definitely seen a greater interest in birds this year," Lundgren said. "There has been a lot of people traveling from Indianapolis ... and that includes families with children, to couples that are looking for new hobbies."