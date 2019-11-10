Whenever we are traveling, I’m always on the lookout for unique lodging, and this past summer I had the opportunity to stay at a place that absolutely takes the cake.
There’s nothing else like it in the Midwest, and entering this space will totally get your creative juices flowing. It’s Saint Kate, “The Arts Hotel” in Milwaukee. The name comes from Saint Catherine, the patron Saint of Artists.
From the moment you step inside, you’re enveloped in this artistic environment. There’s a sculpture in the lobby (and others throughout the building). There are old 78 records on a rack at check-in that you can take to your room to listen to on the record players that are in every room. If you walk through the lobby you’ll head into a 1,700-square-foot art gallery that is on-site as an extension of the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Aside from what’s featured in the art gallery, there are also permanent installations by artists from around the world.
And it goes far beyond visual arts. The hotel is a home for dancers, singers, comedians, actors, musicians, filmmakers and other performers to discover and create, and for those of us less talented to admire, their work. Inside the hotel is a 90-seat black box theater that includes shows by a Milwaukee-based dance company, singer-songwriter folk nights, short film screenings, comedy routines, spoken word, acrobatics, vintage jazz jams and more. You can also find individuals and bands performing in the bar or randomly rehearsing in other spaces in the hotel.
It’s a very cool mix of creative culture and luxury, and the food and beverage options are just as impressive as the artwork that is at every turn. The Giggly Champagne & Wine Bar on the second floor overlooks the theater and entertainment district and has a large list of international sparking wines by the glass or bottle with a large selection of cocktails, beer and bar bites. It’s also got a hidden room where you can feel like you’ve escaped to a completely foreign place.
The bar has hand-crafted cocktails in a cool, sleek space where you can experience pop-up sets from local DJs and other artists. Proof Pizza has hand-made Neapolitan-style pizzas on 48-hour slow-rise dough made in two minutes in a hand crafted 800-degree brick oven for a quick bite.
Aria Cafe & Bar is the spot to relax and linger with shareable plates, sandwiches and other classic cuisine made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. They also collaborate with local butchers, bakers, brewers and creatives in the food world to offer a unique spread with presentations that are a feast for the eyes.
The rooms are cozy with artsy features in the form of murals in the closets, painted sinks and decorative shower tiles. Our room had a sitting area with colored pencils and pads for sketching, a record player where I couldn’t stop listening to vinyl versions of Jeffrey Osborne, Van Halen and Etta James, and a ukulele was on hand should you have the urge to strum.
But, if you’re lucky enough to snag one of the Canvas rooms, go for it. Each was designed by a local artist and is a stunning piece of art that you can sleep in. And to make it even better, your stay in it also supports a charity of that artist’s choice.
The Perfect Room contains images and commentary by photographer John Grant. The Beauty of Integration Room was decorated by self-taught artist Rosemary Ollison as an ode to pretty things — bracelets, beads, leather and fabrics all meshed together to awaken your senses. And the Leopard Room is what you might expect from the name — but then way beyond your expectations. Created by Lon Michels, you’re surrounded by bright leopard prints from floor to ceiling.
The hotel is in a downtown riverfront location with lots of restaurants and attractions within walking distance, including Old World Third Street that, due to my husband’s German heritage, we like to visit while in Milwaukee. We grabbed a bite and a stein at the Old German Beer Hall and picked up sausages at Usingers.
For more information on the hotel, visit saintkatearts.com.