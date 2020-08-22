Pay a visit to Navy Pier before its temporary closure

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the travel industry, and one of the world’s busiest travel destinations has seen a huge dip in visitors and revenue this year, causing an upcoming temporary closure. Beginning Sept. 8, Chicago’s Navy Pier will close for the remainder of 2020 with plans to re-open in the spring of 2021, pending the status of the pandemic.
The popular attraction is the top in the Midwest, seeing as many as 9.8 million guests in a year. Since re-opening, it has seen less than 20% of its typical summer attendance. With two weeks of the season left, it’s a nice opportunity to spend some time in the city, take in the lake views and enjoy a meal or a boat ride without a big crowd. It’s a place I always recommend to visitors to Chicago.
The pier has been a part of the city for over a century. Construction began in 1914 and was completed in 1916, inspired by Daniel Burnham’s 1909 "Plan for Chicago." It was originally designated as Municipal Pier No. 2. The pier has had a number of uses since opening, being a site for indoor and outdoor recreation, a dock for freights, a jail for draft dodgers, a training center for the U.S. Navy and a home for the University of Illinois at Chicago. In 1995 it opened as the public mixed-use venue we know it as today. The 3,300-foot long pier covers over 50 acres. It is a not-for-profit landmark with more than 245 free public programs each year.
Since its 1995 opening, I’ve been there many times and made many memories. My first visit was in the mid-90s, when I coordinated outings for our office staff at work. For one of our field trips we rented a bus and set out to Navy Pier for a lunch cruise on the Spirit of Chicago. A boat ride out of Navy Pier is a lovely way to spend an afternoon, and offers an amazing view of the city’s skyline. I’ve done a weekend beer cruise and even been there in the winter for a chilly dinner cruise on the Odyssey. I always say that everyone should see the city from three different perspectives — from the street, from the sky in one of the skyscraper observation decks, and from the water. And a cruise out of Navy Pier is a perfect way to get that unique view of the Windy City from Lake Michigan.
I’ve been there for an afternoon lunch at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and a movie viewing at the IMAX theater, and for visits to the Children’s Museum of Chicago. (Including a field trip with my son’s kindergarten class, where he was playing with another little boy in a fire engine and when the boy's mom leaned in to talk to him, I noticed it was actress Debra Messing.) I’ve noshed on Chicago-style deep dish at Giordano’s and ridden both Ferris Wheels, the old one that opened in 1995 and the new one that was introduced in celebration of Navy Pier’s 100-year anniversary in 2016. I dined at Riva for my sister’s bachelorette party. I attended the Winter Wonderfest with my kids. I’ve spent time there on other occasions just to walk the pier, have a bite to eat and do some shopping. I had my first Rainbow Cone there. Although I’ve never been at the pier for summer fireworks, I’ve watched them from afar and they are spectacular.
My most recent visits were in August of last year, when I watched the Chicago Air and Water Show from the Offshore Rooftop Bar and then attended the Chicago Baby Show with my niece, just a couple weeks after she had a baby girl.
Right now the rides are not operating, but there are plenty of dining options that include Harry Caray’s Tavern, Big City Chicken, Billy Goat Tavern, Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Bar and Grill and Tiny Tavern. You can enjoy a number of sightseeing, brunch or dinner cruises. There are also a handful of free public programs and events still on the calendar, including an outdoor movie screening tomorrow of “Cool Runnings,” sunset yoga on Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. and Live on the Lake entertainment by The Shades, NuBlu Band and 16 Candles on Aug. 29 in the Miller Lite Beer Garden. The pier also provides a long, paved stretch to get in some steps and enjoy the summer weather that will soon be fading.
For more information on activities, dining and shopping at the pier, visit navypier.org.
