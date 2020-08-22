Pay a visit to Navy Pier before its temporary closure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the travel industry, and one of the world’s busiest travel destinations has seen a huge dip in visitors and revenue this year, causing an upcoming temporary closure. Beginning Sept. 8, Chicago’s Navy Pier will close for the remainder of 2020 with plans to re-open in the spring of 2021, pending the status of the pandemic.

The popular attraction is the top in the Midwest, seeing as many as 9.8 million guests in a year. Since re-opening, it has seen less than 20% of its typical summer attendance. With two weeks of the season left, it’s a nice opportunity to spend some time in the city, take in the lake views and enjoy a meal or a boat ride without a big crowd. It’s a place I always recommend to visitors to Chicago.

The pier has been a part of the city for over a century. Construction began in 1914 and was completed in 1916, inspired by Daniel Burnham’s 1909 "Plan for Chicago." It was originally designated as Municipal Pier No. 2. The pier has had a number of uses since opening, being a site for indoor and outdoor recreation, a dock for freights, a jail for draft dodgers, a training center for the U.S. Navy and a home for the University of Illinois at Chicago. In 1995 it opened as the public mixed-use venue we know it as today. The 3,300-foot long pier covers over 50 acres. It is a not-for-profit landmark with more than 245 free public programs each year.