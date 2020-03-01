Plan a tubing trip at Wilmot Mountain

I’m not the biggest outdoor person when the weather turns cold. I spend most of my time inside. But I do love to take in the beauty of a snowy day, whether I’m inside or out.
Experiencing winter is one of those special things about living in the Midwest — watching that first bit of snow fall from the sky for the first time each season, glancing out at a fresh blanket of snow that has been untouched, observing the way the sky seems brighter from the reflection off of the white ground, noticing the way the landscape appears to be a black-and-white photograph, seeing how the snow clings to evergreens and naked branches and the icicles hang from awning and eaves.
Childhood memories flood back of building snowmen and snow forts, having snowball fights and warming up with a cup of hot cocoa after a playful afternoon.
Sometimes I remember those playful days of childhood winters and I’m motivated to bundle up and head outside. And although I’m not adventurous enough to hit the ski slopes or hop on a snowboard, I love making my way down a snowy hill or icy track on a sled, toboggan or tube. It’s the one thing that I really enjoy doing no matter how cold it is.
I’ve had some fun adventures over the years taking nephews, nieces and my own kids down small hills in local parks and to steep toboggan hills at state parks and forest preserves.
There was one incident that we still laugh about today. I really wish it had been videotaped because I’d love to watch it again. My nephew, my son and I visited a slope beside a local frontage road and were zooming down it over and over again.
My son was maybe 4 at the time, and he and I walked up the hill and hopped inside our inflated tube and took off. On the way down we hit a bump that sent us way off course and into the area where people were walking up the hill. We were heading straight for a kid, but had no way to stop.
He looked at us but had no time to act. We literally knocked him off his feet and up in the air where he landed face down on top of both of us — and eye to eye. We got to the bottom and the kid, with a look of sheer terror on his face, ran away as fast as he could before I could even apologize or ask him if he was all right. It was just a hysterical mishap that seemed like it could have been a scene in a Chevy Chase movie.
Years later when I learned about a ski resort called Wilmot Mountain just over the Wisconsin border that had a tubing hill, I couldn’t wait to go. Not only was it a really big hill, but it was a really big hill that you didn’t have to climb. Once at the bottom you took your tube onto an enclosed conveyor tunnel that delivered you all the way to the top.
Tubes are provided for guests to go down one of the 22 lanes, which are over 1,000 feet long. On the weekends tickets can be purchased for two-hour sessions ($36 for the first session and $25 to add on another two hours) and on weeknights there is unlimited tubing for one price ($27 Monday-Thursday and $36 on Friday.)
Another thing I liked about this place is that you don’t have to walk forever to get to the hill. You park right outside the registration building and then head right up the hill.
In the building there are plenty of spots to sit and warm up. At the concession stand quick, hot items are served up, including hot dogs and Italian beef, hot chocolate and coffee. So, if you’re planning on spending a good chunk of time there, you’ll know there’s a roomy, warm place to get out of the cold and you won’t have to pack your own snacks.
Before we know it, the snow will all be melted and the spring flowers will be blooming, so take the opportunity to enjoy the last weeks of the snowy season before they are gone. For more information, visit wilmotmountain.com.