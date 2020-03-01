Plan a tubing trip at Wilmot Mountain

There was one incident that we still laugh about today. I really wish it had been videotaped because I’d love to watch it again. My nephew, my son and I visited a slope beside a local frontage road and were zooming down it over and over again.

My son was maybe 4 at the time, and he and I walked up the hill and hopped inside our inflated tube and took off. On the way down we hit a bump that sent us way off course and into the area where people were walking up the hill. We were heading straight for a kid, but had no way to stop.

He looked at us but had no time to act. We literally knocked him off his feet and up in the air where he landed face down on top of both of us — and eye to eye. We got to the bottom and the kid, with a look of sheer terror on his face, ran away as fast as he could before I could even apologize or ask him if he was all right. It was just a hysterical mishap that seemed like it could have been a scene in a Chevy Chase movie.

Years later when I learned about a ski resort called Wilmot Mountain just over the Wisconsin border that had a tubing hill, I couldn’t wait to go. Not only was it a really big hill, but it was a really big hill that you didn’t have to climb. Once at the bottom you took your tube onto an enclosed conveyor tunnel that delivered you all the way to the top.