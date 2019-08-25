Housed in a former 1934 Coast Guard station in Ludington, Michigan, the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum is a state-of-the-art spot filled with nautical history.
If you want to learn more about the maritime history of the region and Lake Michigan, or if you want a rundown on lighthouse operations or the history of the ships and ferries that have made their way across the waters off Western Michigan, you’ll find all of it rolled into one — along with much more.
The former Coast Guard Station is on the National Register of Historic Places, and this three-story museum overlooks Lake Michigan, Ludington’s North Pier Light and the historic Badger car ferry, one of just two that still operates on Lake Michigan.
As you enter the museum, you are welcomed by a virtual version of Capt. Nels Palmer, who served as chief of Ludington’s Life-Saving Station and helped create Ludington’s new Coast Guard Station in 1934. Moving on, just to the left, you’ll find the “Beckoning Beacons: The Evolution of Lighthouse Optics” exhibit. It includes a scale model replica of Ludington’s North Pier Light that kids can climb into to see what it’s like inside a real lighthouse and to learn how one works. You’ll also learn about French engineer and scientist Augustine Fresnel, who developed the best and brightest lighthouse optics that became known as “Fresnel Lenses.”
The Ghost of Capt. Wallace Van Dyke is a fun feature with another virtual character. You’ll find him in the cabin area of the Pere Marquette 21 car ferry, where he tells about his career and life, which ended in a heart attack on board the ship.
Not far from the museum, the S.S. Badger car ferry still makes trips across the lake to Manitowoc, Wisconsin. An exhibit is dedicated to the Badger and how it has held on while so many other ferries ceased to exist.
A photo exhibit by Pere Marquette wheelsman Erhardt Peters gives a glimpse into life aboard Ludington’s car ferries.
The centerpiece of the museum is the PM22 Pilot House. You’ll feel like you’re really at the wheel of a big ship headed for shore and large screens surround you to help guide you into port. It’s a really fun activity that will entertain the grown-ups as much as the kids.
A small theater shows a 15-minute documentary about the shipwreck of the Alvin Clark and its recovery in 1969.
While you can learn about Ludington’s light and other lighthouses on Lake Michigan, there’s also an exhibit called “Guiding the Way: Lighthouses in America,” where you can explore the places where the U.S.’s existing 1,000 lighthouses can be found, along with more than 150 model lighthouses.
Also, don’t miss the “Age of Sail” collection of handcrafted ship models by Houghton C. Smith Jr., which shows the evolution of sailing craft in eight different countries.