Princess for a night: Landmark Chicago hotel offers history, luxury

I was 8 years old when I got up at 4 a.m. in 1981 to watch the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on television. For hours I was glued to the television watching Diana’s every move and all the pomp and circumstance that was involved in this fairy tale. From that day on I dreamed of my wedding day. I couldn’t wait to dress up as a bride the following Halloween.
I’ve always been a bit smitten with the royal family. I also watched intently when the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson took place a few years later. And as an adult I watched in awe at the weddings of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. I get sucked into reading articles that pop up in my feed about the family and couldn’t help but binge-watch "The Crown" when I discovered it on Netflix.
So, with this little royal obsession I have, I could not have been more ecstatic when I got a message on Instagram earlier in the year informing me that I had won a contest. The Drake Hotel, celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020, held a contest for its followers on social media. I was so excited to have won. The prize was a one-night stay in the Princess Diana Suite. The princess stayed at The Drake Hotel for three nights in June, 1996 while in Chicago to raise funds for cancer research at Northwestern Hospital.
For decades I’ve been making the drive home on Lake Shore Drive to the south suburbs after Cubs games, and as you are heading south you see the large sign atop The Drake in front of you. It feels like you’re going to drive right into the Gold Coast hotel that sits at the end of the Magnificent Mile until you ease into that curve just before it. I had always wanted to stay there, but never had.
The luxurious hotel opened on New Year’s Eve in 1920. To celebrate, an invitation was put out on its website and social media pages on New Year’s Eve of 2020 for followers to post about how they were celebrating New Year’s at home in Drake-style during the pandemic, and to tag them. I posted photos on Instagram of our dinner kit that I had prepared from Cooper’s Hawk of filet and lobster, complete with hats and cocktails and a viewing of "Risky Business," the 1983 film that starred a young Tom Cruise and was filmed in Chicago. The Drake Hotel made an appearance in the movie.
The hotel was conceptualized by famed architect Benjamin Howard Marshall and financed by John B. Drake and Tracy Corey Drake in 1919. It quickly became a center of social celebrations among the city’s high society and the rich and famous from around the country, especially during its early days in the roaring 20s. Bing Crosby, Walt Disney, George Gershwin and Charles Lindbergh sipped cocktails in The Gold Coast Room. In the Cape Cod Room, newlyweds Marilyn Monroe and Joe Dimaggio carved their initials into the bar’s wooden counter.
In 2016, The Drake Hotel became one of around 260 hotels and resorts throughout the country that was recognized as a Historic Hotel of America. To be selected, a hotel must be at least 50 years old, be designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark, or be eligible for listing and be recognized as having historic significance.
With 2021 nearing its end, it was time to finally redeem that prize. The weekend before Christmas two of my nieces and I made our way there for an overnight. It was a fun 34 hours in the city enjoying our suite, eating good food, shopping ’til we dropped and taking in all of the stunning holiday decorations in the city.
The room, now called the Princess Diana Suite, was formerly the hotel’s presidential suite. I can just imagine all the important people who have stayed there over the decades. A Google search showed that I likely slept in the same room as did Presidents Herbert Hoover, Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Queen Elizabeth, Judy Garland, Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelley and Frank Sinatra. A display in the lobby highlights some of the hotel’s famous guests.
Our six-room 1,500-square-foot suite seemed frozen in time, with opulent furnishings of long ago. It had a full-sized dining room with a table that seats eight and overlooks Lake Michigan, a spacious bedroom with a separate dressing room and a luxurious bathroom (one of two) lined in marble.
After a long day of shopping, I spent the evening soaking in the tub for a full two hours and soaking up every moment I could of my short time in the life of a princess. The hotel had a beautiful bouquet from the on-site florist waiting in the room for me. I had hoped to stream the movie “Spencer” while I was there, but was unable to get it via the On Demand service, so I settled for some royal wedding footage on my iPad.
We were right at the end of the Magnificent Mile, so we walked it and shopped along the way at the 900 N. Michigan Shops, Water Tower Place, Shops at North Bridge and then over to Block 37. We weren’t able to get a time slot to go skating at Millennium Park or Maggie Daley Park as we had hoped, but we did stop over Millennium Park to see the city’s official Christmas tree and then went to Daley Plaza for the Christkindl Market.
The hotel is just steps away from the John Hancock Building and we had dinner the first night at the Signature Room on the 95th, which is located on the skyscraper's 95th floor and has stunning views of the city.
The next day, we were lucky enough to get a table at the Walnut Room just before closing, which is decked out with a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree on the seventh floor of Macy’s on State Street.
It was a wonderful experience and we made some great memories. While the Princess Diana Suite may not be within reach for very many people (the hotel had a special package to recreate Princess Diana’s stay with a price tag of $32,000 for two nights), you can book a standard room starting at about $116, depending on the date and available discounts.
It’s a beautiful hotel worth putting on your bucket list. You can also do like the royals and enjoy afternoon tea in the hotel’s Palm Court. Tea service was completely booked and I wasn’t able to do it on this trip, but I definitely plan to return to experience it. For more on the hotel, visit thedrakehotel.com.