Princess for a night: Landmark Chicago hotel offers history, luxury

After a long day of shopping, I spent the evening soaking in the tub for a full two hours and soaking up every moment I could of my short time in the life of a princess. The hotel had a beautiful bouquet from the on-site florist waiting in the room for me. I had hoped to stream the movie “Spencer” while I was there, but was unable to get it via the On Demand service, so I settled for some royal wedding footage on my iPad.

We were right at the end of the Magnificent Mile, so we walked it and shopped along the way at the 900 N. Michigan Shops, Water Tower Place, Shops at North Bridge and then over to Block 37. We weren’t able to get a time slot to go skating at Millennium Park or Maggie Daley Park as we had hoped, but we did stop over Millennium Park to see the city’s official Christmas tree and then went to Daley Plaza for the Christkindl Market.

The hotel is just steps away from the John Hancock Building and we had dinner the first night at the Signature Room on the 95th, which is located on the skyscraper's 95th floor and has stunning views of the city.

The next day, we were lucky enough to get a table at the Walnut Room just before closing, which is decked out with a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree on the seventh floor of Macy’s on State Street.