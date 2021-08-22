Reconsider the Motor City: Arts and entertainment, food and fun highlight a trip to Detroit

“Detroit is coming back,” said my friend as we wait for our dinner at Lumen Detroit, a New American cuisine restaurant located in Beacon Park. It’s just after five o’clock and the 1.2-acre park is crowded with people of all ages coming to enjoy the end of a summer day.
Standing sentinel above the large lawn space is the Grand Army of the Republic building erected in 1899. Nicknamed “The Castle” because of its massive stone exterior accented with crenellated turrets and arched windows, it’s a historic backdrop to the 21st-century happenings in the park — light installations, playground equipment, yoga classes, cardio boxing, and a Hustle Dance Camp, night market and family fun days.
Lumen itself is cutting edge, a Silver LEED-certified environmentally designed building that has won several architectural awards. It’s metal roof swoops into the air providing an overhang for dining outdoors — the perfect place to watch all the action. The food is chef-driven with a focus on creativity, which includes even the names of our drinks — Mother of Dragons for me and Mr. Blue Sky Raspberry, a pale wheat Pilsner for my friend.
I don’t want to disagree, but Detroit isn’t "coming back." It’s always been here, from the tour boats traveling the Detroit River, the Detroit Institute of Arts known for its huge Diego Rivera murals, Motown Museum and Belle Isle, a 982-acre island on the river with views of both the U.S. and Canada. Connected by a bridge from the mainland, there’s a free beach and aquarium, state park, and walking and biking paths.
Even the lost is being found. In the vanguard as the city’s revival began, the Hudson Café serves the classic Maurice salad, a famed menu item of the Hudson Department Store. Indeed, the café is named after Hudson’s, which was located right across the street in a spot where The Hudson, a new condo development, is going up.
And though we’re far away from New York’s Coney Island, Coney dogs are really a historic Detroit thing that has survived for more than a century. The two biggest competitors — American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island both date back to 1915 and, surprisingly, just are steps away from each other on Lafayette Boulevard and from my hotel, the restored and luxurious 1920s-era Westin Book Cadillac, which is close to much of the downtown action.
And yes, it’s true. I had chili cheese fries at Lafayette before walking into American and ordering the chili cheese dog, but only because I considered it research.
The hotel is also near the revered Guardian Building, considered one of the most significant Art/Aztec Deco skyscrapers in the world. You can just walk in and admire, or take a guided tour. The “Explore Undiscovered Beauty of Detroit” tour includes not only the Guardian Building but also the GM Renaissance Center, Campus Martius Park, and the 14-acre Hart Plaza. The latter is where, in 1701, Antoine de la Mothe, sieur de Cadillac, who founded the city, first landed.
What was wilderness back then is now a large gathering spot and the venue for events, festivals and live performances. With its spectacular fountain accented by jewel-colored lights, Hart Plaza is one of the go-to spots along the 3.5-mile Detroit Riverwalk that follows the Detroit River. Voted the Best Riverwalk in the country in the 2021 USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice Awards competition, each section is distinct, representing a unique part of the city such as the Riverwalk Garden Rooms and the DeQuindre Cut, a two mile urban greenway connected the river walk to the Eastern Market — a mélange of vendors selling fresh produce, garden art, arts and crafts and restaurants.
Detroit has over 300 parks, but the best known is, of course, Comerica, where the Detroit Tigers are now back on the field. Because safety is of the utmost importance, Comerica Park and the Detroit Tigers have teamed up with other entities, including medical experts to implement procedures to keep everyone healthy.
Even those who are less-than-enthusiastic about ball games will enjoy such delights as the park’s showstoppers. These include a Ferris Wheel with 12 baseball-shaped cars, a synchronized musical water feature, 33 tiger heads with illuminated baseballs clamped between their jaws, and statues of Tiger players whose numbers have been retired.
If you like historic architecture, flanking Comerica are two mid-19th century churches — St. John’s Episcopal, a Victorian Gothic Revival-style building with a 105-foot high belfry, and the 1866 Central United Methodist. In 1830, a hanging on the commons right next to the church so outraged the gathered crowd that they threw the gallows into the Detroit River, demanding the death penalty be abolished, and so it is to this day.
Across the street from the ball park is one of the city’s popular performance venues — the elaborate Fox Theatre, which opened in 1928. Upcoming events until the end of the year include an assortment of musicians, comedians, dance and even “MasterChef Live” featuring contestants from "MasterChef" and "MasterChef Junior."
Probably the hottest ticket in Detroit now is for “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” at the TCF Center, with its spectacular soaring window overlooking the Detroit River. Cutting edge projection and symphonic music take Van Gogh’s works beyond their frames, plunging viewers into his paintings and engulfing them in his colors, patterns and shapes as images swirl along the vast expanses of walls and floor.
Detroit has always been a city that valued art, from Motown sounds to architectural works by such greats as Frank Lloyd Wright, Albert Kahn, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Minoru Yamasaki and Daniel Burnham. Never lost, it continues on.
