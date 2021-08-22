Reconsider the Motor City: Arts and entertainment, food and fun highlight a trip to Detroit

What was wilderness back then is now a large gathering spot and the venue for events, festivals and live performances. With its spectacular fountain accented by jewel-colored lights, Hart Plaza is one of the go-to spots along the 3.5-mile Detroit Riverwalk that follows the Detroit River. Voted the Best Riverwalk in the country in the 2021 USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice Awards competition, each section is distinct, representing a unique part of the city such as the Riverwalk Garden Rooms and the DeQuindre Cut, a two mile urban greenway connected the river walk to the Eastern Market — a mélange of vendors selling fresh produce, garden art, arts and crafts and restaurants.

Detroit has over 300 parks, but the best known is, of course, Comerica, where the Detroit Tigers are now back on the field. Because safety is of the utmost importance, Comerica Park and the Detroit Tigers have teamed up with other entities, including medical experts to implement procedures to keep everyone healthy.

Even those who are less-than-enthusiastic about ball games will enjoy such delights as the park’s showstoppers. These include a Ferris Wheel with 12 baseball-shaped cars, a synchronized musical water feature, 33 tiger heads with illuminated baseballs clamped between their jaws, and statues of Tiger players whose numbers have been retired.