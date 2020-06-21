Region roadside attractions top list of places to visit in Indiana

Indiana is full of statues of athletes, war heroes, presidents and other historical figures. Some are outdoors. Some are indoors. There are also lots of quirky sculptures, statues, figurines and historical pieces that make you want to pull over and snap a selfie.
Visit Indiana recently released its newest 20-in-20 list, this time on roadside attractions. Since the start of the year, it's been posting lists of 20 top places to visit in Indiana in a variety of categories: sweet shops, historic sites, small towns and more.
Three spots in the Region landed on the most recent list. Two are statues of people and one is a sculpture of a part of a body.
One is the bronze statue of Flick licking a flagpole at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. Flick is a character in the classic holiday movie “A Christmas Story,” based on a book written by Hammond native Jean Shepherd. Even though it’s a holiday movie, the flagpole with Flick attached by the tongue is a permanent fixture outside the building, and people love to take pictures with it.
“One of the most, if not the most, iconic scene from the movie “A Christmas Story” is the triple-dog-dare of Flick sticking his tongue to the flagpole outside his elementary school. Many know the holiday classic movie, but many may not realize the story is loosely based on growing up in Hammond, Indiana,” said Erika Dahl, director of communications with the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority. “Thousands of families enjoy the holiday exhibit 'A Christmas Story Comes Home,’ and now they can enjoy this scene year-round. Kids and adults both love to pose with the bronze statue, and it appears on many Christmas cards as well.”
The second statue from the Region that is on the 20-in-20 roadside attractions list is one of Indiana-born popcorn mogul Orville Redenbacher seated on a bench in Valparaiso’s Central Park Plaza. Since 1979, Valparaiso has hosted the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival each year in September.
The statue was dedicated in September 2012 a few days before that year’s festival. “As part of Valparaiso’s Central Park Project, we tore down some buildings and parking lots and wanted to add an artistic component to the site,” said Stu Summers, who was executive director of the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission at the time. He and Laura Campbell, at the time the president of the commission, discussed having a statue on a bench similar to one they’d seen on the campus at Indiana University. Summers said Campbell initiated the art project during her leadership.
Summers said it only made sense to create a statue of Redenbacher since he’s the face of the festival.
“We did a call for sculptors and quite a few responded,” he said. They contracted with Lou Cella, a sculptor who also did the statue of Ernie Banks that sits outside of Wrigley Field.
Since it’s placed in the city’s central gathering place, it’s a popular photo opp for visitors, Summers said.
“People sit down next to him and put their arm around him and have their picture taken,” he said. “Sometimes you’ll find some whimsical things there, too. Sometimes I’ll take a walk downtown in December and see him wearing a Santa hat or a scarf. It’s an attractive feature for Central Park Plaza and downtown Valparaiso.”
The other roadside attraction mentioned is one that sits on a resort that is a private club for full members or paid day visitors. It’s a sun-dial shaped like a lady’s leg at the Sun Aura Resort in Roselawn.
“We’re an adults-only and clothing-optional,” said the owner. For that reason, they discourage it as a place to seek out for a photo opp unless you’re staying there.
Among the other attractions included in Visit Indiana’s “The 20 IN 20: Plan a Pit Stop at These Roadside Attractions in Indiana” are a giant pink elephant wearing glasses and sipping a cocktail in Fortville; a grave that exists in between lanes in the middle of a road in Franklin; the World’s Largest Ball of Paint in Alexandria; and the Seashell Chapel in Terre Haute. See the full list with photos at visitindiana.com/blog/index.php/2020/06/10/2020-roadside-attractions-in-indiana.
Jim Phillips returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April
Jim Phillips returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April
Jim Phillips returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April
Jim Phillips returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Region Women in Action Juneteenth march in Merrillville
Region Women in Action Juneteenth march in Merrillville
Region Women in Action Juneteenth march in Merrillville
Region Women in Action Juneteenth march in Merrillville
Roosevelt Athletic Director Craig Buckingham
Roosevelt Athletic Director Craig Buckingham
Roosevelt Athletic Director Craig Buckingham
Juneteenth solidarity march
Juneteenth solidarity march
Juneteenth solidarity march
Sen. Todd Young appearance Nat'l Lakeshore
Sen. Todd Young appearance Nat'l Lakeshore
Sen. Todd Young appearance Nat'l Lakeshore
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Valpo baby box blessing
Valpo baby box blessing
Valpo baby box blessing
Valpo baby box blessing
Big Shoulders Fund distributes food in Gary
Big Shoulders Fund distributes food in Gary
Big Shoulders Fund distributes food in Gary
Archeological dig at the previous site of the "Porter County Poor Farm"
Archeological dig at the previous site of the Porter County Poor Farm
Archeological dig at the previous site of the Porter County Poor Farm
Archeological dig at the previous site of the Porter County Poor Farm
Gallery
Need to get away?
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.