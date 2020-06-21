Region roadside attractions top list of places to visit in Indiana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Indiana is full of statues of athletes, war heroes, presidents and other historical figures. Some are outdoors. Some are indoors. There are also lots of quirky sculptures, statues, figurines and historical pieces that make you want to pull over and snap a selfie.

Visit Indiana recently released its newest 20-in-20 list, this time on roadside attractions. Since the start of the year, it's been posting lists of 20 top places to visit in Indiana in a variety of categories: sweet shops, historic sites, small towns and more.

Three spots in the Region landed on the most recent list. Two are statues of people and one is a sculpture of a part of a body.

One is the bronze statue of Flick licking a flagpole at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. Flick is a character in the classic holiday movie “A Christmas Story,” based on a book written by Hammond native Jean Shepherd. Even though it’s a holiday movie, the flagpole with Flick attached by the tongue is a permanent fixture outside the building, and people love to take pictures with it.