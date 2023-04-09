The rolling hills and winding roads of Southern Indiana often lead to unexpected adventures and so it is with Donkeytown at Turner Farms.

Here, owner Tonya Figg has revamped what was once the site of the Turner Doll Factory, a place where expensive porcelain dolls were made by hand and visitors could enjoy a stop in the tearoom after completing their purchase. Now the tearoom remains but the dolls are gone, replaced by Mediterranean Mini Donkeys, probably among the most adorable and sweetest animals around. It’s all part of the newly opened Donkeytown, a multi-generational destination 18 miles south of Bloomington.

Located in Heltonville (and don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard of it, most people haven’t), a tiny town of 1,533 with three churches and no bars, Donkeytown is a hands-on, free range home to Figg’s menagerie of animals which includes ponies, goats, and 21 Mediterranean Mini Donkeys, a number that always seems to be growing.

“We have seven babies on the way,” says Figg, a former magazine publisher and editor who has moved to this rural enclave and created Donkeytown, a farmcation for those who love rural delights. “There’s one due each month for the next seven months.”.

Figg also recently added two baby lambs and 35 chickens to the list of animals that inhabit Donkeytown.

“We have something to do for everyone from the 80-year-old grandfather to toddlers who are one and two,” says Figg who had raised Mediterranean Minis for years on a farm near Nashville, Indiana before buying this property.

While many donkey destinations keep the animals somewhat apart, here the donkeys intermingle with guests and are always looking for love—welcoming hugs and petting.

“We free-range a group to hang out on the patio every day,” says Figg, noting guests can enjoy as much interaction with the animals as they want with full access to pastures and barns.

But be warned, the minis like the attention so much that if you take a break they might give you a tender nudge or tug on your shirt. It’s all about me, as far as the donkeys are concerned.

But animals aren’t all there is to do here.

“We have a lot of Girlfriend Getaway groups too who are looking for a unique getaway,” says Figg, noting the 40-acre property with its meadows and woods has hiking trails as well as a one-half-acre pond and a 2-acre pond for fishing and kayaking. And you don’t have to bring your own. There are three kayaks as well as a rowboat for paddlers and those wanting a campfire at night, there’s a firepit with more than enough wood.

Overnight accommodations include the 1884 farmhouse with its large windows, sleek lines and contemporary look rural décor. It has six bedrooms and four king suites (there’s even a crib) and is perfect for large family get-togethers. The gourmet kitchen seats 19 and features an 8-burner gas stove, 5-burner electric range, two ovens, undercounter ice maker and beverage area.

In keeping with the farm theme, Donkeytown’s other accommodations include a four bedroom, three bath luxury barndominium with a 700-square-foot kitchen and a two-bedroom barndominium. There’s also the 900-square-foot tearoom where families and friends can gather.

For those who want to explore this region of rolling hills, winding country roads, patches of ponds, creeks and quaint small towns, Figg, founder of Travel Indiana magazine, is the perfect resource for what to do. She knows the best places to eat, shop, what art galleries feature local and heritage artists, quaint towns, the dates and times of backroad studio tours, where to go mountain biking and where to sample wine and craft brews.

“There are a lot of culinary options,” says Figg, “and nearby Bedford has 10 or so boutiques for shopping.”

Nearby places to check out include Hoosier National Forest and Paynetown State Recreation Area, TC Steele State Historic Site east of Bloomington, Lake Monroe for swimming and boating. Bloomington, with its old fashioned courthouse square, has been voted as one of the Top 5 Food Towns in the Midwest and boasts more than 100 locally owned, chef inspired restaurants. Bloomington’s culinary options offer the chance to try a vast world of food—after all, Bloomington is the only town in Indiana with not one but two Tibetan restaurants.

Donkeytown is location at 3522 Pleasant Run Road, Heltonville, Indiana. For more information, call or text 317-797-2022. Email Tonya at tonyafigg@gmail.com. And visit the website for more information: donkeytownfarmstay.com