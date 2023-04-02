Last weekend I took a wonderful trip that I had been putting off for too long. As the years have gone on I’ve realized the importance of spending time with the previous generations in my family.

I always loved seeing extended family, especially since none of them lived close by and we grew up not having aunts, uncles or grandparents in our lives. We only got to see aunts, uncles and cousins at a family wedding or an annual family reunion or when they happened to be traveling and stopped to visit us.

When we were kids, there wasn’t money to fly across the country to see my aunt in Nevada, my uncle in Florida or even to take a long road trip to see others who lived across the Midwest. And then when I was busy raising young kids, life kept me from making frequent trips to see aunts, uncles and cousins - although I am grateful to have been able to see some of them briefly on a few trips to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Central Illinois over the years.

In the early years of raising my kids, they got to see their grandparents, aunts and uncles several times a year at family gatherings as everyone lived pretty close. In the past decade there have been a lot of moves - grandparents moved hours away or out of state, aunts, uncles and cousins ended up all over - from Arizona to California to Australia to Florida to South Carolina. With everyone spreading apart, those once full and lively family birthdays and holidays have dwindled. And that definitely saddens me.

I lost both parents during the pandemic - my mom in October of 2020 and my dad in December of 2021. I have one remaining aunt in Minnesota and one uncle in Florida on my dad’s side. On my mom’s side, it’s just her younger sister. Her “Irish twin” as my aunt says. They were only 14 months apart.

Last summer I traveled to see my aunt in Minnesota who has done well to keep family photos and record family history. I’ve also been trying to gather family history on my mom’s side. So, after months of putting it off and rescheduling, I finally made a visit to my Aunt Lori, my mom’s sister, who lives near Springfield, Illinois. I wanted to spend time with her and pick her brain about genealogy and hear some family stories to record.

It’s one of only four trips I’ve taken since I began travel writing in 2000 that wasn’t focused on work. I still have worked in stops to write about, taken lots of pictures and notes (a travel writer is on the clock every where they go), but I wasn’t working on an agenda of seeing a destination. My aunt’s home was the destination and the plan was to be with her. Every time I talk to her she tells me “family is so important” and you feel so loved in her presence. I knew I was in for a pleasant time.

There was lots of catching up on our current lives, but also lots of talking about the past. I asked questions, heard things I hadn’t heard before and had old stories reinforced. We stayed up late one night chatting about her upbringing. We spent over an hour one morning exchanging recipes. We planned to go out to eat and knowing that I write about food, she picked a great place to introduce me to, Sangamo Brewing Company in Chatham where we had an amazing burger, tried some craft beer and marveled at the fun decor of vintage signs and other memorabilia. By the way, her daughter is also a writer and a family member I keep in touch with and even get to see now at some travel media events.

I told my aunt I wanted to spend a full day just with her and we’d do whatever she wanted to do. If she wanted to show me some sites or go to a museum or shop, we’d do it. She decided she wanted to go to a craft mall. We missed our turn, but just down the road was an antique mall. We were going to turn around there, but decided to go in. I thought it would be for a few minutes. We were there over two hours and never made it to the craft mall. (There’s a lot of antique shopping to do in the area and I’ll plan on writing more on that in another article.)

After just a few minutes in the antique mall, it brought memories of my mom flooding back. Although the two sisters were different in many ways, there were a lot of similarities. My mom loved shopping for antiques and always had our house decorated with furniture and accessories found at antique shops or garage sales. So many things about the way my aunt laughed and talked and cooked reminded me of mom. We also ended up going to Kohls and spending about three hours shopping and trying on clothes and shoes. It was such a wonderful dose of girl time. It made me me miss my mom even more and feel closer to her at the same time.

The next day I went to church with my aunt, who, like my mom, is a devout Christian. They were having a blessing-of-the-farmer service that morning. Aunt Lori went ahead early to church to help prepare a special breakfast they were serving and her daughter and her farmer husband met us there.

I remembered on the trip how much I adore that area of the state. There’s so much history. So much to learn about the past. There are glimpses into the life of Abraham Lincoln everywhere and I can’t get enough of it. No matter how many times I’ve been through the state-of-the-art theatre and exhibits at Lincoln Museum or walked through the rooms in his home or rubbed the nose of the bust at his gravesite or marveled at the buildings where he once worked or stopped at the depot he departed from to take him to Washington D.C. to begin his presidency, I never tire of it. I could do the tours over and over again.

After I left my aunt’s and headed for home, I stopped for a quick lunch in downtown Springfield at Anvil & Forge Brewing. It was a beautiful 68 degrees while I was there - the warmest temps I have felt so far this year - and I just needed to take a little walk before getting back in the car for 3 1/2 hours. I rounded a corner and came upon the Old State Capitol. I couldn’t help but smile remembering a night I had spent on the Old State Capital lawn in October of 2016. My fourth son and I went down for Aunt Lori’s 80th birthday and I did some research ahead of time to see where I’d be able to view the playoff game that night. It turned out they were showing the game on a large screen on the Old Capitol Grounds and it was so fun watching it there surrounded by Cubs fans. It’s one of my favorite memories of that special World Series Championship year that Cubs fans will always remember.

I passed “Looking for Lincoln” signs that told about the local history and I passed statues of Lincoln. It was a nice finish to the weekend and I cherished the time with my Aunt and memories of my mom. As I stood there taking it all in, I was reminded of a Lincoln quote. "All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.”