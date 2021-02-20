'Secret Chicago' author to share unknown parts of city's past

One fun aspect of this book is that while it is full of unusual stories, you’ll also find that you can visit many of the places mentioned. You’ll learn of alleys you can visit that still exist with wood paving, including one in the Gold Coast.

According to Mlinaric, the neighborhood association paid $400,000 to restore it so that visitors can now walk on this amazing piece of Chicago history. You can also make your way to the Cook County Forest Preserves, where you’ll find two nuclear burial sites from the 1950s.

Mlinaric also mentions some fun and funky ways to have fun in the city, like at Aloft Circus Arts, housed in a former Logan Square church, where classes have been offered in trapeze, aerial skills and trampoline. You can currently take a few classes online — like clown cardio and handstands.

Although the book focuses primarily on the city of Chicago, it also includes an unusual Northwest Indiana community — the neighborhood of Marktown in East Chicago, which was built as a factory town for steel workers, is surrounded by factories on three sides and was designed to resemble an English village.