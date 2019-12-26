By Christmas night, all the hectic running around is done. The presents are bought and unwrapped. The feast has been eaten. But all of the thrill and excitement of the season goes with that. And sometimes it’s a little bit of a let-down that all the magic and anticipation has come to an end.
The week following Christmas, for me, is a combination of longing to bring back that Christmas spirit and a peaceful, relaxed state of mind when the kids are home and work can be put on hold for a few days. You’re left with a few lazy, unstructured days that are kind of a blank canvas, and you can do with them what you choose.
For a few recent years, our post-Christmas time has been spent taking a trip to Shipshewana - the Northern Indiana community in Amish country where the annual Shipshewana Ice Festival takes place in the days after Christmas. This year’s event takes place Dec. 27 and 28.
Traveling at this time seems to extend the holiday, as all of the decorations remain and you’re still wrapped up in that happy Christmas mode. I love seeing the lights and the trees in the shops and along the main street — and if you’re lucky, the landscape of darkened Amish farmhouses against a snow-covered ground with the glow of the moon from above as smoke pours out of the chimney. It’s a really breathtaking site. If you’re seeking a place to go to just take it down a notch to a slower pace, Indiana’s Amish Country will definitely do the trick.
During the Shipshewana Ice Festival, you can watch the masters at work as they carve masterpieces out of blocks of ice. Then you can make your way around the downtown to see them displayed in front of businesses and other sites around town.
In between viewing, there are opportunities to make your way into shops and stop and rest and enjoy a snack. On our trips, we have carved out time to have an authentic Amish meal at the Blue Gate Restaurant and to visit the Wana Cup Diner for lunch and a mug of their homemade root beer. We’ve also browsed through Yoder’s Red Barn Shoppes to pick up candies and Amish made goods and the Davis Mercantile, where the highlight is the 1906 Dentzel Carousel that you can take a ride on.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Once it gets dark, we hunker down at the Blue Gate Garden Inn, with the boys taking a dip in the pool or spending some time in the game room to play air hockey or table tennis. There’s also a little cafe where I’ve enjoyed some of the best pizza outside of Chicago and eaten it inside an Amish buggy in the dining room. They also have an ice cream counter where they scoop the creamy treat onto freshly-made waffle cones.
The inn is always adorned with lovely Christmas decorations, which I love to view knowing that in the new year there will be a lot of dark, dreary winter days to come. I also love that breakfast is included with your room, so in the morning, there's a hot breakfast buffet to enjoy before heading out for the day.
Our trips to Shipshewana in late December have been such a bright spot to finish out the holiday season. They've provided some fun and mellow time to connect as a family and create memories that we will cherish for years to come.
For more information on the festival and Shipshewana area, visit shipshewana.com.
12 Things to do in the Region this week
Suzie Scrooge
Holiday Pops!
Winter Solstice Hike
Mommy’s Little Piggy Eating Contest
2019 Christmas in the Park
Winter Wonder of Science
Things That Go Bump In the Night
Glowing Lights Night
Christmas at the Acorn
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
Chesterton Christmas Eve Jingle Bell Run
White Christmas
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!