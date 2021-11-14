Sinterklaas and Kerstmarkt: Holland, MIch., prepares for a Dutch Winterfest

Since Santa has his day (or should we say night), it’s only fair that Sinterklaas, known in the Netherlands as the original St. Nicholas, gets to shine as well on Dec. 3 for the celebration of Sinterklaas Eve. It all starts with paper lantern making at the Holland Arts Council at 150 W. 8th St.

For those who want to skip the craft making, 300 pre-made lanterns will be distributed to children on a first-come, first-served basis the center. In keeping with the Dutch tradition, the lanterns are carried by those accompanying Sinterklaas. Worried about not knowing who he is? Don’t, as Sinterklaas is very noticeable dressed in garb that includes the tall and pointed red and gold mitre hat perched on his head, the gold scepter he holds in his hand, and the red flowing cloak edged with yellow fringe on the sleeves. He also has a beard that is as long and white as any Santa can boast.

While Santa rides in his sleigh pulled by reindeer, Sinterklaas rides a white horse in a procession through the city streets. Following that, there’s the opportunity to take photos with Sinterklaas.

The Holland Symphony Orchestra is presenting its "Home for the Holidays" concerts at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Dimnent Chapel on the Hope College campus.